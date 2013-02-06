eWatches Announces New Skagen Watches for Sale Up to 50% Off

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- eWatches, a leading online retailer of designer watches, announced today they are offering new Skagen watches for sale. A respected name in the watch community of many years, eWatches now offers five Skagen watch collections including the Ceramic collection to the Titanium collection. eWatches carries Skagen watches as well as many other designer names including Bulova, Swiss Army, Lucien Piccard and Stuhrling at discount prices.



Skagen is well known for their quality hand crafted timepieces that showcase style and elegance. eWatches offers 50 different designer watches from Skagen including the popular Men’s Black Dial Black Leather watch. Their clean designs and attention to detail make them a favorite with watch enthusiasts worldwide.



The Men’s Black Dial Black Leather timepiece is encased in stainless steel and is the definition of elegance. It showcases silver hour and minute hands accented with the date right about the sixth hour. This watch is completed with a sophisticated black leather band that comes together with a silver buckle.



eWatches provides over a thousand different unique watches for men from famous designers. With weekly, daily and seasonal deals being announced each week customers are urged to take advantage of these savings.



Their new Skagen watches are available at up to 50% off retail. “I must say that I was very surprised at the extremely fast shipping. I have 12 Skagen watches in my collection and I have been looking for a particular one for a while now, so when I saw it on your website on sale, my search was over. I was even more impressed with the watch when I opened the box. It is AWESOME in every way. Keep up the excellent service and you will have a loyal customer for life.” Said Derick, customer of eWatches.



About eWatches

eWatches.com an award-winning online retailer of discount designer watches prides themselves on satisfying their customers. Since the company’s inception in 2003, Inc. Magazine has selected eWatches.com twice as one of ‘America’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies’ in its annual Inc. 500 list. eWatches provides a superior shopping experience to its customers with:



Low Price Guarantee

Free Shipping on all domestic orders

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

To learn more follow eWatches on Facebook and Twitter at 'ewatchescom'.