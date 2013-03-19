eWatches Announces Their Yearly March Madness Sale on Designer Watches Featuring Stuhrling and Invicta Watches

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- eWatches, one of the leading internet retailers of discount designer watches, announced their yearly March Madness sale on select brands of designer watches. They have marked down over 100 of their most popular brand name designer watches for this special March Madness sale. eWatches is proud to offer brands such as Bulova, Stuhrling, Invicta, Swiss Legend, Skagen and more at some of the lowest prices available; up to 90% off retail prices.



eWatches offers eighty four Stuhrling designer watch collections ranging from the Alpine collection to the World Traveler. Founded by Delphi family in the 1800s, Stuhrling has a reputation of designing fine timepieces that watch enthusiasts admire.



Their Delphi collection offers stylish and timeless watches for men and women. With a variety of sizes, materials, dial faces and clasps, every shopper can find a watch that suits their taste. Their new 2013 watches in this collection offer plenty of style and class all at prices that are affordable.



The Stuhrling Marina Sport collection offers a women’s Marina Sport Swiss Quartz timepiece which is a great durable yet beautiful watch for women on the go. Complementing the stainless steel body is a lovely bluetone wave. This sporty women’s timepiece is thin and water resistant up to 50 meters and is available during their March Madness sale.



“I would like to thank you all for the fastest service out of any company I've ever ordered anything online from. Yes, I've ordered from other sites, both large and small scale companies and I am blown away by how fast and accurate you guys are. I literally clicked away on Monday and the newest watch to my collection was at my door on Wednesday and shipped for FREE. What service!!! And I saved about 24 dollars from buying it locally at Nordstrom! Thanks again!!” said Rod, customer eWatches.



With a large selection of watches for men and women, eWatches offers some of the lowest prices on brand name discount designer watches.



eWatches advises their customers to shop socially and take advantage of additional discounts for liking the them on Facebook and sharing pages with their friends. There are daily door busters and promotions for the new 2013 watches which customers can save big on. Purchasing early and taking advantage of the low prices will help ensure that the watch is available and delivered promptly.



About eWatches

eWatches.com an award-winning online retailer of discount designer watches prides themselves on satisfying their customers. Since the company’s inception in 2003, Inc. Magazine has selected eWatches.com twice as one of ‘America’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies’ in its annual Inc. 500 list. eWatches provides a superior shopping experience to its customers with:

- Low Price Guarantee

- Free Shipping on all domestic orders

- 30 Day Money Back Guarantee

- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

To learn more follow eWatches on Facebook and Twitter at 'ewatchescom'.