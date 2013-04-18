eWatches Is Selling Selected Lucien Piccard Watches Up to 83% off Retail for a Limited Time Only

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- eWatches, a leading online retailer of discount designer watches, introduces their new 2013 Lucien Piccard watch selection. 2013 is officially upon us and the new collections from the most popular brand name designer watches are being introduced at some of the lowest prices available; up to 83% off retail prices.



Brand names on the eWatches website like Seiko, Swiss Legend, Lucien Piccard, Bulova, Glam Rock, and Swiss Army, have all released their hot new 2013 collections. Watches for men and women are available and ranging in design from the casual to the elegant. Timepieces make a bold statement and one name that comes up in every discussion is Lucien Piccard.



Lucien Piccard has been handcrafting fine watches for generations. Founded in 1923 in Switzerland, Lucien Piccard timepieces have adorned royalty, dignitaries, and celebrities world-wide. Their use of gemstones and signature thin-line watch designs creates styles that withstand the test of time.



Lucien Piccard remains one of the few watch companies to offer a limited lifetime warranty; a long standing policy which has earned the company notoriety and distinction in the industry.



eWatches currently offers over 160 different Lucien Piccard watch styles, each one tastefully designed for its eventual owner. The Lucien Piccard Men’s Weisshorn Silver Dial Black Genuine Leather timepiece is one of the most popular watches for men that they offer.



This watch is enclosed in a slim stainless steel case and complemented with black genuine leather (with a faux alligator pattern). The Weisshorn model is water resistant up to 50 meters and acts as a great multi-purpose watch for a man who lives an outdoor lifestyle. The silver dial face is a strong back drop to the black minute and hour hands and is branded beautifully with their signature on the top.



Lucien Piccard watches continue to marry tradition with modern watch technology. Materials such as 14 and 18 karat gold, stainless steel, diamonds, and other precious stones are incorporated into many of the LP styles. Lucien Piccard brings affordable and stylish quality products to within reach of almost any customer.



“Just received my Lucien Piccard watch and all I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you. It is large and stunning. I’m 40 years old and this is my first nice watch ever. Because of my size and wrist size, I have NEVER been able to enjoy a watch. Now I can and the fact that I bought it while it was on your daily deal even made it better. You all were half the price as Ebay and Amazon. Thank you so much it is perfect. And it was packaged very well” said Adelin, customer of eWatches.com



eWatches offers daily specials and promotions for their new 2013 wrist watches and this can help customers save big. Purchasing early and taking advantage of the low prices will help ensure that the watch is available and delivered promptly. Selected watches will ship same day if ordered before 2pm.



About eWatches

eWatches.com an award-winning online retailer of discount designer watches prides themselves on satisfying their customers. Since the company’s inception in 2003, Inc. Magazine has selected eWatches.com twice as one of ‘America’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies’ in its annual Inc. 500 list. eWatches provides a superior shopping experience to its customers with:



- Low Price Guarantee

- Free Shipping on all domestic orders

- 30 Day Money Back Guarantee

- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee



