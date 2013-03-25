eWatches Launches Their Yearly Easter Sales Event with Up to 90% off Designer Watches

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- eWatches is a leading online retailer of discount designer watches for men and women. They have announced their yearly Easter Sales Event, offering up to 90% off selected timepieces. eWatches has an expansive inventory of designer watches for both men and women, featuring top brands such as Invicta, Seiko, Glam Rock, Lucien Piccard, Bulova and other popular brands.



One of eWatches’ most popular designers is Glam Rock. eWatches has just received their new spring/summer 2013 collection and is including it in the Easter Sales Event to allow customers to choose their favorite trendy Glam Rock watch at some of the lowest prices on the web.



eWatches offers over 440 different Glam Rock watches from several collections. They are known as one of the top online retailers of this trendy designer brand, offering some of the lowest prices available. Showcasing all of Glam Rock’s collections from the Aqua Rock to Sobe, their Miami Beach collection is a colorful array watches for men and women who like to have fun in the sun.



The Women’s Miami Beach White Dial Orange Silicone watch is a great example of Glam Rock’s use of summer colors. Their Easter Sales Event rings in the spring with this stylish watch made of orange polycarbonate complimented with a white polycarbonate cover. The alligator pattern and white contrast stitching completes the summertime look.



“I must say that I was very surprised at the extremely fast shipping. I have 12 Invicta watches in my collection and I have been looking for the Invicta Reserve Venom for quite a while now, so when I say it on your website on sale, my search was over. I was even more impressed with the watch when I opened the box. It is AWESOME in every way Keep up the excellent service and you will have a loyal customer for life.” said Wilson, customer of eWatches.



Customer satisfaction is what eWatches strives for with every customer purchase. eWatches encourages customers to visit their website often, as Daily Deals are offered on the site for the most sought after designer brands.



About eWatches

eWatches.com is an award-winning internet retailer of discount designer watches serving tens of thousands of satisfied customers since the company’s inception in 2003. In both 2007 and 2008, Inc. Magazine selected eWatches.com as one of ‘America’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies’ in its annual Inc. 500 list. eWatches provides a superior shopping experience to its customers with:



Low Price Guarantee

Free Shipping on all domestic orders

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

100% Satisfaction Guarantee



To learn more follow eWatches on Facebook and Twitter at 'ewatchescom'