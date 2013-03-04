eWatches Unveils New Skagen Watches in the Steel Collection

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Thousands of discount designer watches are available at eWatches.com. The leading online retailer of designer watches has announced the release of Skagen watches’ Steel Collection. Known for their fine wristwatches, Skagen is a popular designer among eWatches clientele. eWatches offer hundreds of different designer watch brands including Invicta, Lucien Piccard, Stuhrling, Seiko watches and more.



Skagen watches exhibit modern day craftsmanship utilizing steel and other precious metals to convey elegance while creating a durable piece. The Skagen Steel collection is a great example of their use of stainless steel and sleek design.



The Men’s Grey Stainless Steel watch has a modern minimalist design to it. With its stainless steel body and bracelet, the sporty grey dial brings a nice contrast to this smooth watch. Skagen has listened to their customers and have produced a timepiece that is not just stylish but is durable. This watch is water resistant up to 30 meters and its strong construction can handle what life throws at it.



“Just purchased my Skagen watch from you and wow it sure did arrive quickly. I was even more impressed with the watch when I opened the box. It is AWESOME in every way Keep up the excellent service and you will have a loyal customer for life” said Wilson, customer of eWatches.



eWatches offers thousands of discount designer watches on sale by leading designers including Bulova, Seiko, Invicta, Skagen, Swiss Army watches and more. The company encourages customers to visit the website frequently, as new inventory arrives daily and prices are lowered without notice. Each week their daily promotions feature the hottest trending designer watches for 2013.



Find and like them on Facebook for even more discounts and specials.



About eWatches:

eWatches.com an award-winning online retailer of discount designer watches prides themselves on satisfying their customers. Since the company’s inception in 2003, Inc. Magazine has selected eWatches.com twice as one of ‘America’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies’ in its annual Inc. 500 list. eWatches provides a superior shopping experience to its customers with:



Low Price Guarantee

Free Shipping on all domestic orders

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

100% Satisfaction Guarantee



To learn more follow eWatches on Facebook and Twitter at 'ewatchescom'.