Ex Banker-Turned-Author Releases New 'Life Manual'; Inspiring Spiritual Happiness and Fulfilment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Even though she was enjoying a successful City banking career, London’s Karen Ruimy knew her spiritual calling was to change the lives of others. Choosing to quit her job and follow her heart, Karen listened to inner voice and now excels in her new life as a spiritual author. Having made her own dreams a reality, Ruimy is sharing her story with others in the hope they too can embark on their own journey of self-discovery.



‘The Voice of the Angel’ isn’t a memoir or autobiography; it’s a compelling ‘life manual’ for the re-shaping of life.



Synopsis:



The Voice of the Angel is a guide of her personal, philosophical and spiritual ‘sayings’ enhanced with illustrative imagery offering people a manual to follow their heart, visualize their personal future and ultimately realize their dreams.



The Voice of the Angel is a collection of spiritual writings enriched by beautiful imagery that will guide you and inspire you on your journey. Karen Ruimy with her poetic philosophy will take you on a voyage of the soul, opening up to a universe full of love and light. " Man has forgotten the divine stream that he was born to glide up, to glide over the waters of life. To participate in the divine flow. But man attemted to recreate perfection via his ego. One does not create flow The flow itself is spontaneous and vivid. It's life is intangible. Nothing can seize it. leave for life. Spontaneous life. The life that is yours, of your heart, of your love. Go love life. Find the divine flow again. let yourself glide."



The Voice of the Angel is designed as a practical ‘life manual’ for people to gain spiritual happiness and fulfilment. Karen hopes to inspire people who have the desire to reshape a life for themselves and live more fulfilling and meaningful lives.



As the author explains, the book’s concepts prompted her own dramatic life change.



“I had money and status but simply wasn’t happy. I knew that the spiritual author within me was trying to come out, but I lacked any guidance and had to go through the reshaping journey alone. Having done so to great success, I hope others will see that it can be done and that nothing is unobtainable,” says Ruimy.



Continuing, “The book follows the story of this journey of self-discovery viewed through the medium of each one of the four elements (Earth, Air, Fire & Water), drawn from classical beliefs. In the quest for love and life's meaning more questions than answers are subtly posed to the reader.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“The Voice of the Angel twins spiritual musings with original and dreamy imagery, resulting in a book that is both beautiful to look at and to read. The book divides itself into the four elements of Earth, Air, Fire and Water, creating an alchemy of words and design. Highly recommended!” says T. Fischer, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Persephone Erickson was equally as impressed, saying, “This book is an incredible read. I just couldn't put it down. It takes you on a journey of self and world discovery and gave me food for thought that has had me returning to certain pages to feel the magic again.”



‘The Voice of the Angel’, published by Quartet Books, is available now: http://amzn.to/12HM9zT



About the Author: Karen Ruimy

From the Atlas Mountains in Morocco through Paris, America and London, Karen Ruimy’s journey has been remarkable. During a successful career as a financial broker, Karen decided to follow her heart and become a spiritual author. Having published two books she has now also become the dancer and singer she always wanted to be.



Karen has produced and performed in flamenco shows in some of the most prestigious venues in London and Paris. As a recording artist Karen has just released her new album ‘Come With Me’ and is rehearsing for her new dance show. She is working on her third book. Karen is married with three children and lives in London. http://www.karenruimy.com



Come With Me’ is out now and available to buy on itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/come-with-me/id580684639