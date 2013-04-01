Ex Recovery System Helping People Get Back Their Ex

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- The Ex Recovery System by Ashley Kay is helping quite a number of people get their ex back. The system offers separate tips for men and women in the regards and provides a systematic guide on how to proceed. The system also explains the need and importance of each step. When contacted, a representative of the system said, "Ex Recovery System has helped thousands of people from all across the globe. The results are positive and we hope to help many more in the times to come."



The Ex Recovery System consists of videos explaining the details. Sources confirm that a visitor to the site needs to take up a small quiz of six questions to determine the chances of getting back his or her ex. The results are provided in a matter of seconds.



The system is priced at $47 and instant access can be gained by paying the amount. Payments can be made by PayPal or credit card using clickbank's secure network. The system comes with a 60-day 100 percent money back guarantee as well.



Ex Recovery System offers three different packages to choose from including All Access, Gold Membership and Naked Truth Subscription. The Naked Truth Subscription offers daily email coaching at a monthly fee of $27. The website provides access to two free videos, one each for men and women explaining details related to the first step that they need to take in order to gain the attention of ex. The site also has a blog section that is updated regularly by Ashley and provides information related to the subject.



To learn more about the Ex Recovery System, and to place an order for the full package at a special price, Click Here.