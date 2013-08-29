Ex WWE Diva "Maxine" Karlee Perez Offers Fan Date and Round Trip Ticket for Charity

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- WWE Diva-Turned-Action-Star, “MAXINE” (aka Karlee Perez) is teaming up with an important charity to make sure every child has the greatest gift of all…a loving family. Karlee is conducting an exciting fundraiser in conjunction with Sylvia Thomas Center, a widely-known Florida Non-profit Organization which provides a variety of support services to adoptive families.



For the rest of the month of August, fans can log on to http://imanifilms.com and enter the “Karlee Perez Fight for Families Sweepstakes!” For a donation of $3 or more, fans will be entered into a drawing to win an all-expense-paid trip to El Paso, Texas, and witness Karlee on the set of her new web series “The Cell” and then go on a date with the action star!



Synopsis: Genetically altered at birth in an illegal experiment, 5 beautiful, wayward women are marked for death as part of a government cover-up. But, when their executioner has a change of heart, the women are brought to the ultimate island training center and taught to harness their super-natural abilities to fight global injustice...including the corrupt system that created them.



In the series, Karlee plays “Garcia”, a government-contracted operative who leaves her corrupt employer to help a fellow mercenary (the executioner) by accompanying him to the island training facility and (in the process) helping to fight off an array of characters trying constantly to kill the entire group. “The Cell” is a highly clandestine entity that fights global injustice, including human trafficking, genocide, and terrorism.



About IMANI FILMS

A Virginia-based producer of independent films and other video productions, specializing in wild-action sequences, high drama, and socially conscious messages. http://imanifilms.com



About 10Edge/Tru Town Films

Digital Marketing Agency, Social Media, Video Internet Marketing, Online Marketing Training, SEO, PPC, Content Marketing. 10Edge based in Miami combines creative Digital Marketing with video production and Content Marketing. Bogota, Mexico, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, London, Canada - http://10edge.com/



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Bryan G. Thompson

IMANI FILMS, LLC

bryan@imanifilms.com

(323) 417-2151