Ex-Youth Pastor Opens New Business in Columbia with a BANG

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- DBL07 Consulting - After 20 years as a youth pastor Matthew Rings uses his creative talents to connect Columbia businesses to the next generation “Social Media Driven Consumer.” Matthew is the Author of several books including The Pursuit of Man: Genesis - Kauai Tips Tricks - D.C. 4 Teens & In God We Trust? Today people from age 11-50 seem to be tied to their tablets and smartphones are taking over the market. DBL07 Consulting has its sights on being the leader in website design and small business connectivity for Columbia SC.



DBL07 Consulting has a unique perspective on connecting teens, college students and parents via website design, social media, Facebook, Google +, Twitter and email marketing campaigns. Mr. Rings focuses this knowledge shifted toward small business growth. The key focus area for a media driven generation is vibrant professional website design as well as mobile connectivity. Online reputation management is another key area for the small business owner in Columbia, SC.



DBL07 Consulting helps business owners monitor their online reputation by finding everything that is said about their business in reviews and on social networking sites. So they can have a pulse on their small business reputation in Columbia and know what is being said or maybe worse, what if no one is talking about their business!



Reviews can make or break a business with “70% of consumers consulting online reviews or ratings before purchasing.” (Business Week) DBL07 Consulting Columbia helps business stay on top of what is being said about their business anywhere on web. So if a customer is unhappy and leaves a comment on a review site like Google or Yelp or even Facebook the store owner can respond in a positive way to show customers how much they value their business.



Customers in Columbia, SC are turning to smartphones to find business and services on the apple iPhone or Android phones. DBL07 Consulting uses demographic research as well as internet marketing, market analysis, search engine optimization (SEO) to help small business compete with the Goliaths on an even battle ground. Matthew Rings is helping to provide creative solutions for small and Mid-Size business owners as a full service marketing, advertising and design firm for Lexington, Irmo, Ballentine, Chapin, and Columbia, SC.



Matthew Rings, CEO & Founder

DBL07 Consulting

Phone: 803-479-7699

007@DBL07.CO

http://www.DBL07.CO