Exabytes Web Hosting Solutions Provider Launches New Improved Website

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2012 -- Singapore leading Web Hosting solutions provider Exabytes is pleased to announce the launch of their new comprehensive Website featuring preferred language choices, easier and smoother navigation and faster loading speed among other improvements. The company provides Cloud Hosting, Business Web and Email Hosting, VPS Hosting, Reseller Hosting, E-Commerce solutions, InstantWebsite services, Dedicated Server options and Co-Location services as well as other business and personal Web solutions.



As worldwide businesses of all sizes seek reliable and flexible Cloud Web Hosting services, the ability to choose a provider from anywhere on the globe has allowed the world’s best to rise to the top. Exabytes has specialized in providing Web Hosting, Dedicated Server and Domain Name services since 2001. “We currently serve more than 50,000 clients in 121 countries and manage over 600 servers with 60,000 registered domains,” said an Exabytes specialist. “Our new Website poises us for even greater future growth.”



The Singapore Web Hosting services provider brings power and flexibility to its clients with Cloud Hosting that features highly scalable computing power so that customers pay for only what they use and can grow or shrink based on demand. Clients can add up to 64GB RAM per virtual machine and install/reinstall them with new operating systems within 10 minutes. Exabytes' Cloud features high availability, self-healing hardware and a choice of multiple operating system distributions including Windows and Linux from expansive template libraries.



Exabytes allows clients to add more storage on demand without the need to migrate servers or change to new hard drives. Nightly, weekly, monthly and on-demand backups are included as well as optional Managed Snapshot and incremental backup. Exabytes Cloud Hosting is backed by over 40 Cloud Hosting specialists.“We’ve designed our packages and services with broad feature and price flexibility to give businesses exactly what they need,” said the specialist.



Exabytes’ Premium Business Email Hosting solution is designed for maximum availability while its Business Web Hosting offers reliable and affordable Web and Email Hosting plans for SOHO/SME. Instant Website is specially designed for small and medium sized business to set up Websites with minimal cost and effort. Exabytes also offers powerful ecommerce, personal Web and reseller hosting packages. For more information, please visit http://www.exabytes.sg



About Exabytes

