Exam Pro Launches Double Money Back Guarantee as 85% of OB/GYN Candidates Sign Up

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- In the medical field, few things are as stressful and career defining as choosing a speciality. Once chosen however, med students must then qualify to even begin that career in earnest, and doing so requires the ability to demonstrate expertise in addition to calmness under pressure and adaptability in a wide range of different examination settings. For those interested in obstetrics and gynaecology, Exam Pro has the most comprehensive exam prep services available, and is so confident in its products they will give students double their money back if they are unsatisfied.



Exam Pro has steadily expanded to offer the most comprehensive range of exam preparation services, and offers them in a truly 21st century manner, offering online, audio-visual and hard copy learning aids as well as hosting regular teleseminars for written, oral and MFM boards, as well as in multiple sub-specialities including urology, REI and more.



This expansion has led to more than 85% of OB GYN students using the service, and this in turn has led the company to shoot for complete coverage, making the bold offer of a double your money back guarantee, which promises to pay individuals back twice their initial investment if they are unhappy with the service they receive.



A spokesperson for Exam Pro explained, “85% is in many ways an astonishing number, but ultimately it’s not enough. We have offered the double your money back guarantee so that individuals who are yet to try are service can do so with the utmost confidence that they have nothing at all to lose. Students are safe in the knowledge that we are the most reliable examination prep service in the country, and have expanded our range of services so that now more people than ever can benefit from prep not only for the OB/GYN board but a range of other exams too.”



About Exam Pro

Exam Pro helps individuals to achieve successful results in important examinations. They provide OB/GYN Board Review Courses, prep services and support for CREOG, the Written Boards, Oral Boards & MFM subspecialty Boards, and now MOC. Their study materials are so effective that over 85% of America's OB/GYN Board candidates now use their services. For more information please visit: http://www.exampro.com/