The global "examination lights market size" is set to reach USD 259.6 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Increasing patient burden on healthcare facilities worldwide will act as the central growth driver for this market in the upcoming decade. The incidence of various kinds of diseases and disorders is rising at a rapid rate around the world. For instance, close to 463 million people were diabetic in 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). By 2045, IDF expects this number to reach 700 million.



Similarly, the World Health Organization states that 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported in 2018 and the diseases caused 9.6 million deaths in the same year. Widespread prevalence of these chronic and life-threatening diseases has compelled governments across the globe to increase their healthcare spending. As a result, healthcare infrastructures globally are getting more robust and technologically advanced, making this factor one of the leading examination lights market trends.



The report provides detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the Examination Lights Market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2025 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Examination Lights Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Examination Lights Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Examination Lights Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Mach GmbH & Co. KG

Technomed India

Steris plc.

Stryker

Skytron, LLC

SIMEON Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Brandon Medical

Hill-Rom Services Inc.



Few Disadvantages of LED Lights to Put Constraints on Growth



Light Emitting Diodes or LEDs are a landmark advancement in lighting technology as these lights are extremely energy-efficient and have a significantly longer shelf-life compared to conventional halogen lights. However, they suffer from a few limitations which may hold back the examination lights market growth. For instance, the performance of LED lights is dependent on ambient temperature. High ambient temperatures may cause overdriving of LEDs and damage the device. To avoid this situation, effective heat-sinking mechanisms need to be deployed. This factor is vital in the healthcare industry as these lights need to function efficiently across different temperatures in a healthcare facility.



Furthermore, LEDs are known to cause 'blue pollution' since they emit large quantities of blue light, which is the most intense form of visible light, thereby causing greater amount of light pollution.



North America to Occupy the Driver's Seat; Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Considerable CAGR



With a market size of USD 63.8 million in 2018, North America is poised to dominate the examination lights market share in the forecast period. The main forces driving the growth of this market include increasing focus on early diagnosis of diseases, high prevalence of chronic disorders such as obesity, and active adoption of advanced healthcare technologies in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to display a healthy CAGR on account of improving healthcare infrastructure in India and China coupled with entry of private players in the health sector.



