Exceeding the 14,500 List Limitation for QuickBooks Pro and Premier a Primal Reason for Poor Performance

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- QuickBooks' performance is affected as the size of the company file increases.



How quickly a data file grows also depends on the number of transactions entered, the amount of information entered per transaction, as well as the number of "links" per transaction. In addition to this, it is equally important to take into consideration the maximum number of List items QuickBooks can accommodate. With QuickBooks Pro and Premier, total names – Employees, Customers, Vendors, Unit of Measures and Other Names cannot exceed 14,500 and with Enterprise, they cannot exceed 100,000. Many small businesses working with Pro or Premier move ahead from year to year without any problems, until one day they no longer can enter list data due to items or names. Reaching the 14,500 mark does not take long especially if merchandise sold is frequently changed. When faced with the 14,500 limitation, merging items of the same type could be a solution.



John Rocha of E-Tech stressed on the importance of backing up files. "Creating backups of your file also help a great deal. It can also help with minimizing general performance issues that can happen when the transaction log file gets too large."



While there are no actual hard limits for the company file, performance may be impacted if the file is over 500mb for QuickBooks Pro or Premier and 1.5GB for QuickBooks Enterprise, more than 7 years' worth of transactions, or are exceeding any of the list limits.



E-Tech's exclusive File Size Reduction Service enhances performance of the QuickBooks data file, by reducing the size of the data file by up to 75 percent. This is done by copying all data into a new data file, removing temporary data and re-indexing the file.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Size Reduction Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-size-reduction-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/.



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk