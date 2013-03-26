Excel 2013 E-Learning Course Is Now Available from OneHourExcel.com

Sofia, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- OneHourExcel.com, a company based in London, UK and Sofia, Bulgaria, has just launched the first ever HD, superfast-streaming e-learning course on Microsoft Excel 2013. The video training program is ideal for anybody who wants to become proficient in using the spreadsheet platform.



In recent years, Microsoft Excel has grown rapidly in popularity and is now considered to be the industry-standard for spreadsheet platforms. Business owners and employees often use Excel to create well-organized and detailed spreadsheets. However, teaching themselves how to use Microsoft Excel can be a confusing process for many people. Thanks to the new Microsoft Excel training offered from OneHourExcel.com, people can easily learn how to use the platform.



Throughout the HD video, which is comprised of 159 short Excel training lessons organized in 13 different modules, people will be able to see every important Excel function carried out in easy-to-understand, step-by-step detail. The trainer will explain how and why to do each operation, as well as offer tips on avoiding common mistakes.



“In this HD video training program, you will learn the very basics of your first spreadsheet (Microsoft calls them Worksheets) all the way up to Intermediate level,” an article on the OneHourExcel.com website explained, adding that students will quickly learn how to work with Excel’s Rows, Columns, Cells and Formulas and get up to speed with Excel 2013 in virtually no time.



“With every Lesson in every Module, you can ask any question about Excel 2013 of our Microsoft-certified trainers and they will reply within 24 hours (Monday-Friday). Your course purchase price includes 1 Year of Q&A Access to our Excel 2013 Experts.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Excel tutorial and training course is welcome to visit OneHourExcel.com at any time; there, they can read more about the program, which is similar to Excel for Dummies due to its easy to understand format.



Customers who have taken the HD video course through OneHourExcel.com said the e-learning course is a great way to learn how to use Microsoft Excel 2013.



“The HD video quality and fast streaming of the videos makes it very clear and easy to understand,” wrote Tara S. from New York, New York.



“Another thing about the course was that I was able to focus on learning just the functions I wanted to learn without trouble. This was such a great course!”



OneHourExcel.com is a new, innovation-based organization in the field of e-learning via HD-quality, superfast streaming online classes and courses. Based in both London, UK and Sofia, Bulgaria, OneHourExcel.com is owned by K Media Tech and the company's first major e-learning course is based on Microsoft's new Excel 2013 program (also known as Office 365). For more information, please visit http://onehourexcel.com