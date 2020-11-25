Excel Cleaning Services Receives Grant from the Coalition to Back Black Businesses

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- Excel Facility Management Group dba Excel Cleaning Services recently received a $5000 grant from the Coalition to Back Black Businesses to support their business during these challenging times.



Formed on September 15, 2020, following the gradual lift in lockdowns worldwide, the Coalition to Back Black Businesses is a grant program committed to provide $10 million in grants to over 280 applicants each year and support Black-owned small business recovery in the U.S. from 2020-2023. The Coalition to Back Black Businesses is a collaboration of American Express, Altice USA, AIG Foundation, the National Black Chamber of Commerce, National Business League, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., Walker's Legacy, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, with DOW Inc. as the newest partner.



"The Coalition is aimed to provide eligible Black-owned small businesses with much-needed capital to help recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic and help them rebuild their businesses." said Anré Williams, Group President, Global Merchant & Network Services, American Express.



Upon being enlightened with the approval of the grant - "On behalf of the Coalition to Back Black Businesses, congratulations on being selected as a finalist! $5,000 grant to support your business during this challenging time.", Co-Founder of Excel, Caryn Clopton stated "I was so surprised when I saw that Excel had been accepted. This has truly been a boost of hope that we will make it to see the other side of the pandemic."



The commercial cleaning company in Nashville is all set to use this grant to hire and properly train displaced hospitality, building maintenance, and housekeeping staff in disinfecting and infectious disease control. As the building maintenance and custodial staff are essential staff, they require continuing education to keep the occupants, themselves, and their families safe. The grant will further empower Excel to expand offerings into staffing and recruiting using which Excel intends on building their candidate pool to help clients prepare for COVID-related absentees of their in-house cleaning and maintenance staff.



Excel also plans to use a part of the grant to invest in software and improve online presence to help organizations find them. The goal is to provide these companies with coverage in the event of a COVID-related absence by COVID disinfecting and staffing. The grant money will also be used for the PPE home package for employees and their families as they wish to provide their staff with all the resources to keep them as safe as possible.



The grant will also fund a facility management and housekeeping job board, www.excelconnected.com, a place for companies to post facility-related jobs.



About Excel Cleaning Services

Based in Nashville Tennessee, Excel Cleaning Services has been providing commercial cleaning and facilities management for over two decades. The teams at Excel are committed and strive towards exceeding their standards. Exceptional customer service is Excel's goal and to ensure the same, their teams go through continuous team training. Licensed and insured, Excel Cleaning Services extend their administrations across the United States to serve organizations irrespective of their size, government agencies, educational institutions, healthcare establishments, and as Federal, State, and Local Government Contractors.



Media contact



Excel Cleaning Services

Nashville, TN, USA

Phone: 615-544-1235

Email: info@excelcleaningservices.com

Website: http://www.excelconnected.com/