EXCEL Real Estate Group Introduces High Quality and Easy to Use MLS Search for Orange County Homes for Sale

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Excel Real Estate Group, one of the most distinguished real estate agents in Orange County recently introduced top of the line and easy to use MLS search for Orange County homes for sale. The company also comes up with information about various types of properties in places like Laguna hills real estate, Laguna Niguel and Mission Viejo CA for investors and buyers.



The company helps the buyers and investors with the latest information and tips to make searching for a home simple. With easy steps and valid and fast results regarding where to buy real estate for first time buyers and many more, the organization has become a reliable service provider.



Along with information for buyers, the company also offers information and tips for sellers that include “Common Mistakes When Selling a Home,” ‘Sellers' Questions,” “Buy or Sell First” and “America’s Relocation Home Services,” etc. amongst others.



Nonetheless, Excel Real Estate Group is considered one of Orange County’s top short sale companies that successfully closed many short sales. It has a success rate of 99% in Inland Empire and Orange County. Its Short Sale Team offers top service that starts from starting the short sale to reaching approval.



The team of experienced realtors at this company reviews every document thoroughly before finalizing with the short sale. Along with the dream homes, customers can also find condos for sale in Coto De Caza. EXCEL Real Estate Group offers condos and homes in in three locations in Coto De Caza; North, South and South Band. The real estate company shares its information on its social media pages like: Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.



About Excel Real Estate Group

We work with a mass number of buyers, sellers, and investors. With over 20 years of experience, we know exactly what our clients are looking for from the moment we sit with them and get their preferences. Our services are above and beyond; we offer strong negotiating skills, communication, effective marketing tactics and positive energy throughout the real estate experience. Honesty and integrity is what defines EXCEL Real Estate Group.



For more information, please visit http://realestatenorangecounty.com/



Contact Detail:

EXCEL Real Estate Group

27802 Vista Del Lago E2,

Mission Viejo, CA 92692



Phone/FAX: 949-690-4106/949-480-0715



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Dion-Stallberg-Real-Estate-Orange-County-CA-92653/114380058646407



Twitter: https://twitter.com/realestateorang