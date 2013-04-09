Excel Real Estate Group Introduces New Orange County Homes for Sale

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Excel Real Estate Group, a well-known Laguna Niguel real estate agent, has introduced New Orange County homes for sale. The homes for sale available in Orange County are stylish, comfortable and are available according to the buyers' specific preferences and budget. The real estate agency has rich experience in buying as well as selling homes in Orange County.



The distinguished real estate agency also helps people find the best homes in the right neighborhood at the right prices. The Laguna Niguel real estate agents at the Excel Real Estate Group help customers find their dream home in Mission Viejo, CA. They can also analyze relevant information on thousands of homes available including the price, size and lot size.



The realtors have rich experience, proficiency, knowledge and negotiation skills that help buyers get the home of their choice and seller get the best price. Nonetheless, the real estate agency has more than 25 years of experience with buyers, sellers and real estate agents; it helps buyers and sellers get professional and amiable services.



Apart from homes for sale, the real estate agency also offers Condos for sale in Coto-de-Caza. The homes and condos available for sale in Coto-de-Caza are spread out in three different areas, North, South and South Band. The real estate agency can provide with the relevant information that is needed for buying or selling homes in Coto-de-Caza. Being Orange County's oldest and most expensive community, the variety of homes available in Coto-de-Caza ranges from $400,000 to $20 million.



About Excel Real Estate

Excel Real Estate works with a mass number of buyers, sellers, and investors. With over 20 years of experience, the real estate group knows exactly what clients are looking for from the moment they meet with them and get their preferences. The services are above and beyond; offering strong negotiating skills, communication, effective marketing tactics and positive energy throughout the real estate experience. Honesty and integrity is what defines EXCEL Real Estate Group.



To learn more visit: http://realestatenorangecounty.com/

Contact Address:

EXCEL Real Estate Group

27802 Vista Del Lago, Suite E2

Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Office Phone: 949-690-4106