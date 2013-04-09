Excel Real Estate Group Now Offers Free Home Inspection

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Excel Real Estate Group, a well-known Laguna Niguel real estate agent, now offers a FREE home inspection. Buyers can get a free home inspection on their next purchase with Excel Real Estate Group; In order for buyers to get their FREE home inspection, they must mention offer code: INSPECT413.



EXCEL Real Estate Group aims to provide the best service to customers. The FREE inspection will be from outstanding Orange County inspectors with high experience, proficiency and knowledge to provide clients with the best home inspection experience.



It is important to get a home inspection done by a professional home inspector before purchasing a home. The inspectors provided by EXCEL Real Estate Group have rich experience, conduct a thorough inspection and provide customers with a report covering their findings. Getting an inspection done is important for buyers as it reveals the significant defects in a home.



The home inspectors of the distinguished real estate agency provide detailed information on safety issues, major and minor defects, items that need to be replaced, repaired or serviced, etc. A home inspection can reveal the problems that a buyer may face so that they can be aware of the current condition of the home and ask for repairs from the sellers should they need to.



This saves money, time and energy for the prospective buyers. Home inspections also provide information on home maintenance and checklist of items that need attention to make a home safe and sound as possible.



About Excel Real Estate

Excel Real Estate works with a mass number of buyers, sellers, and investors. With over 20 years of experience, the real estate group knows exactly what clients are looking for from the moment they meet with them and get their preferences. The services are above and beyond; offering strong negotiating skills, communication, effective marketing tactics and positive energy throughout the real estate experience. Honesty and integrity is what defines EXCEL Real Estate Group.



To learn more visit: http://realestatenorangecounty.com/



Contact Address:



EXCEL Real Estate Group

27802 Vista Del Lago, Suite E2

Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Office Phone: 949-690-4106