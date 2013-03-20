Excel Real Estate Group Offers Great Property Deals in Orange County

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Excel Real Estate Group, one of the top real estate groups in Orange County offers great deals for buyers and investors. The company offers various types of properties in various locations. Thus, offering attractive properties at Laguna Niguel, Coto De Caza and Mission Viejo, CA. Excel Real Estate has changed the way the real estate business used to be.



The effort that team at Excel Real Estate Group puts in the work is reflected in the satisfaction of their clients. They have a variety of property options available for customers. Depending upon the needs one can easily find the type of property that fulfills the requirements with Excel Real Estate Group, one of the top real estate agents in Laguna Niguel and Coto De Caza.



Excel Real Estate Group uses extensive and aggressive marketing approach to promote the properties in Orange County. Their strong web presence and online marketing does add to the benefit of the customer as they get more for their property. The options that a client can choose from Excel Real Estate are plenty and with prices that are best in the categories.



Mission Viejo is considered one of the largest master-planned communities ever built under a single project in the United States. All the available homes in the Mission Viejo have beautiful neighborhoods. The range of lot size of available homes varies between 7,977 square feet and 2,733 square feet and is priced between $1,135,000 and $350,000.



Interested buyers or investors can explore more about listed homes for sale by visiting the website. They have also listed condos in Coto de Caza and Laguna Niguel for sale. The new available estates consist of eighteen homes from condos to castles ranging from $2,995,000 to $10,750,000. The team offers excellent negotiating and networking skills to ensure the best deals for their clients.



About the Excel Real Estate Group

Excel Real Estate Group was established with the aim to provide the professional services to the customers in selling and purchasing properties in Orange County. Over time, the company has evolved as one of the best real estate agents in the county to deal with. Excel Real Estate provides the services to buyers as well as to sellers so that they can get maximum profit by investing in real estate in Orange County. The company uses smart and extensive advertisement and marketing for selling homes. They are confident that their strong web presence and online marketing will ultimately aid in the sale of their client’s home.



For more information, visit http://realestatenorangecounty.com