Excel Real Estate Group Provides Authentic Information on Dana Point Real Estate

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- A renowned real estate team in Orange County, Excel Real Estate Group comes up with a wide range of information about properties for sale in Dana Point real estate. Buyers and sellers can get in touch with the real estate experts at EXCEL Real Estate Group and get information on what is hot and available in the real-estate market.



Experts at Excel Real Estate Group also provide information on Aliso Viejo condos for sale or Laguna Beach homes for sale. Such an arrangement helps buyer invest wisely. Buyers can also get information on Mission Viejo homes for sale and invest for better returns.



“In the last couple of years we have been the leading short sale company in Orange County. Due to our expertise in negotiating we have closed hundreds of short sales in Orange County and Inland Empire Area. We are leading OC Real Estate Source and Orange County’s short sale experts”, said a spokesperson.



He further added, “Not only do we work with hundreds of buyers we also work with sellers to get them top dollar for their Orange County home. When it comes to selling your Orange County home we use the latest technology in advertisement and marketing to get your home sold.”



His opinion, “We realize it is crucial to market your home on every major search engine since over 92% of buyers initially use online resources before purchasing their home. We are confident that our strong web presence and online marketing will ultimately aid in the sale of your Orange County home”.



About the Excel Real Estate Group:

From a first time home buyer to an investor who’s buying their tenth home in Orange County, Orange County Realtors, Excel Real Estate Group is the team for them. Not only do they work with hundreds of buyers, they also work with sellers to get them maximum profit for their Orange County home. The company uses smart and extensive advertisement and marketing for selling homes in Orange County. They are confident that their strong web presence and online marketing will ultimately aid in the sale of their client’s home.



For more information, visit http://realestatenorangecounty.com