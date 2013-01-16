Excel Real Estate Group Providing Orange Country California Homes for Sale

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Excel Real Estate Group is providing new Orange County California homes for sale in the most beautiful locations in Orange County including Laguna Niguel, Coto de Caza and Mission Viejo. These locations are equipped with facilities like parks, schools, hospitals and are one of the highest standards of living.



Laguna Niguel is one of the first master planned communities in California. Now, buying properties at this location has become easy thanks to Excel Real Estate Group as it has brought in the Laguna Niguel homes for sale . Buyers have an opportunity not just to buy an accommodation but also golden opportunity to invest in upscale real estate market.



The same can be said about the Mission Viejo CA homes for sale . Excel Real Estate Group has listed a variety of real estate in Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo Condos, gated homes and foreclosures for sale. With the very best standards of living, Mission Viejo is considered one of the largest master-planned communities ever built under a single project in the United States.



Last but not least; Excel Real Estate Group has also listed the most lucrative Coto de Caza homes for sale .Coto de Caza is one of Orange County’s oldest and most expensive master planned locations and known for its commercial endeavors and a great place to invest in.



Excel Real Estate Group also provides excellent negotiating and networking skills to ensure the best deals. It also specializes in negotiating techniques for short sale process with proper paperwork and lender contact information. All short sale packages are thoroughly prepared and screened twice for accuracy.



About the Excel Real Estate Group

If a client is an Orange County home buyer looking for a first home or an investor buying the 10th home and looking for an Orange County Realtor, Excel is the team for them! Not only do they work with hundreds of buyers, they also work with sellers to get them top dollar for their Orange County home. When it comes to selling client’s Orange County home they use advertisement and marketing for the same. They are confident that their strong web presence and online marketing will ultimately aid in the sale of their client’s Orange County home.



For more information, visit http://realestatenorangecounty.com