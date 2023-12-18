Excellence in HR Recruiting: How Leathwaite Is Redefining Talent Acquisition

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2023 -- In an era where talent acquisition is rapidly evolving, Leathwaite emerges as a pivotal player in HR recruiting. Esteemed for their global expertise, Leathwaite has established a formidable partnership with CEOs, Boards, and HR leaders, excelling particularly in periods marked by growth, transformation, mergers, acquisitions, or restructuring. Their approach not only shapes strategic thinking but also challenges conventional norms, unlocking the latent potential of people and businesses, especially in times of uncertainty.



Leathwaite's Strategic Partnership in HR Recruiting



Leathwaite's methodology transcends traditional HR recruiting. They delve deep into the strategic aspects of human resources, recognising its critical role in addressing business-centric challenges. Their efforts aim to foster inclusive and equitable cultures, assemble diverse and high-performing teams, and shape agile workforces. Leathwaite is instrumental in developing leadership, enhancing organisational capabilities, and redefining work paradigms. It is crucial to them that organisations are not just surviving but thriving in today's competitive landscape and well into the future.



Leathwaite's Diverse and Global Reach



Leathwaite's approach is remarkably sector-agnostic, catering to a spectrum ranging from private equity-backed firms to esteemed entities in the FTSE 100 and Fortune 500. This broad view lets them tap into the most diverse and impactful talent pools. With a network of consultants spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, Leathwaite's HR practice is well-equipped to attract, assess, and recruit top-tier permanent and interim HR leaders. Their expertise encompasses a wide array of disciplines, including Chief HR Officers, talent acquisition, talent management, and HR technology, to name a few.



Impact and Future Trends in HR Recruiting



Over the last fifteen years, Leathwaite has played a significant role in recruiting market-leading Chief Human Resources and People Officers, advising Chief HR Officers in assembling first-class teams, and partnering with Private Equity firms to procure vital HR talent. Their insights reveal a growing trend: the importance of data and analytics in HR, with 37% of survey respondents anticipating the introduction of an HR Chief Data and Analytics Officer within the following year.



Leathwaite stands out as a beacon of excellence in HR recruiting. Their forward-thinking approach, coupled with a global perspective and deep-seated understanding of diverse HR disciplines, positions them as a key influencer in the future of talent acquisition. In a business world that is constantly in flux, Leathwaite's strategic, inclusive, and innovative practices in HR recruiting are not just commendable but vital for organisations aspiring to excel in the modern age.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



