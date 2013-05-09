Excellent Cleaning Services Offered by New Cleaners in Oxford

Altrincham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- A new cleaning service has just been launched that offers service in many areas including Oxford. Maid2Clean cleaners Oxford provides the best cleaning service for clients far and wide. Apart from cleaning, the company also offers ironing service to those who need it. Clients who are in need of cleaners may check out the website for availing the service.



Maid2Clean cleaners Oxford provides two types of services; regular service and ‘one off’ cleaning services. In the first category, the company offers weekly and fortnightly domestic duties that include cleaning and ironing. The rate for weekly service is less compared to fortnightly service. However, for one off cleaning service, the rate is higher than both the other services.



The service provided by cleaners Oxford includes cleaning the kitchen, furniture, toilet, bathroom, windows, floors and carpets and ironing. Clients who require one off cleaning service may contact the company before seven days. This is to make sure that a cleaner is available to work on the appointed date.



Clients can contact the company via phone or email. The address and phone number are given in one of the sections. The company will send a cleaner to the client’s place once the address is provided. Employees are selected after a thorough interview so clients can expect excellent service from them. But in case a client is not pleased with the cleaner, one can request the agency to send another person.



Those users who want to ask questions online may fill out a form and submit the same. The company will get back to you as soon as possible. One can also click the ‘FAQ’ and ‘cleaning services’ sections to learn more details. Clients can call the number on phone if there is urgent need for a cleaner. The company will be happy to offer their service.



With efficient employees working round the clock and the company ready to offer the best service, it is believed that Maid2Clean cleaners Oxford will be appreciated by every client they come in contact with.



About maid2clean.co.uk

This website offers cleaning and ironing services throughout the Oxford area to private domestic houses. Also their services are available in Brackley, Bicester, Kidlington, Witney & Woodstock



Media Contact

Maid2clean

oxford@maid2clean.co.uk

Altrincham, United Kingdom

http://www.maid2clean.co.uk/oxford/