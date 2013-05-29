Excellent Opportunities to Work from Home Available for Women

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- With one-half of 2013 almost gone, there is still plenty of time to begin your at-home business. Ladies who have families and a strong desire to stay at home should read carefully, as Sandy McQueen has some excellent 2013 business ideas for women .



“Many women who have small children would love to stay at home and be a full-time mom, but the economics of the situation may not work. There are plenty of at-home job opportunities for those who choose this lifestyle; you only have to find them,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.



- Affiliate Marketing – You advertise products and services for companies. Lots of flexibility, available training and opportunities abound. Best of all, the shipping and customer service is left to someone else.



- Network and direct sales – Avon makeup got its start this way; a door-to-door salesman found the free products with the purchase of the Shakespeare editions were more popular than the books. Thus Avon was born. Original ideas like Tupperware are examples of direct sales, and you can do this at home or by visiting friends.



- Virtual assistant – Writing duties, clerical services and the like can be done from home. You can also work when you want, as you want so there is real flexibility.



- Manage social media – Some popular businesses have consultants run their social media accounts. You can be in charge of Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.



- Pet sitting – No one wants to leave an animal at home all day, so watching dogs and cats is a great service. Add in grooming or mobile grooming, and there is a good chance you will make excellent money in a short time.



No matter the job you choose, be willing and ready to work hard to make it happen. Success is often hidden under hard work.



If you are interested in learning more about 2013 business ideas for women or what Sandy has to say about starting businesses and her other suggestions and solutions for working from home, visit her website at http://www.mcqueenathome.com



