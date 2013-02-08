Excellent Valentine's Day Sweet Treats Are Here, High Cost Is Not

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Moyea Software, an award-winning and professional multimedia software provider with its focused efforts on state-of-art PowerPoint and SWF converters, has in recent days carried out its promotion plan for Valentine’s Day 2013. Aiming to help all lovers spend a sweet Valentine’s Day, the promotion plan will be divided into three parts which respectively offer users sweet deals for Valentine’s Day 2013, sweet bundles for Valentine’s Day and sweet Valentine’s Day gifts. As a consequence, for users who desire either innovative ideas for Valentine’s Day celebrations or excellent romantic surprises for lovers on Valentine’s Day 2013, they will find their needs in the Valentine’s Day promotion from Moyea Software.



As a festival created to honor the greatness of love with long-time history, Valentine’s Day is second to none in terms of importance to couples. Generally speaking, gifts and sweet treats for Valentine’s Day, which set the romantic tunes for the great festival, are offered with high price tags. Moreover, many users even have to face the fact that the money is not well-spent at times. Therefore, the promise from Moyea Software to bring users excellent Valentine’s Day sweet treats instead of high cost during the promotion plan turns out to be of great importance to users.



What are the benefits provided during the promotion plan for Valentine’s Day?



Sweet Deal: 9.95-dollar only Moyea PPT to Video Converter



Originally sold for 49.95 dollars, Moyea PPT to Video Converter will be provided with 80% off for three days, starting from February 14th, 2013 and ending on February 16th, 2013. As a professional PowerPoint converter with state-of-art performance, Moyea PPT to Video Converter provides users a chance to make special Valentine’s Day sweet treats for lovers. Simply by uploading those well-designed PowerPoint for Valentine’s Day 2013 to YouTube after the conversion, users can bring the romantic love stories into reality.



Sweet Bundles: Half-price PPT to Video Converter +SWF to Video Converter Standard



When purchasing both PPT to Video Converter and SWF to Video Converter Standard during the promotion plan for Valentine’s Day 2013, users can save over 50 dollars. Starting from today, the sweet bundles will be outdated after February 16th, 2013. In fact, with those two low-budget converters in hand, users can get great fun in working and entertaining lives on Valentine’s Day 2013. Moyea PPT to Video Converter can make the PowerPoint presentation much more convincing by attaching visual effects to the PPT via the conversion from PPT to video. Meanwhile, Moyea SWF to Video Converter Standard will make funny Flash animations playable on almost all popular devices.



Sweet Gift: Sweet templates for lovers



According to the promotion plan for Valentine’s Day 2013, users are allowed to send free Valentine’s Day PowerPoint templates as sweet gifts to lovers or friends. The well-designed PowerPoint templates are provided in the homepage of the promotion plan. After one has provided information about the name and email address of the receiver, the sweet gift as well as the love message it contains will be sent to the mailbox of the receiver’s. If he/she hasn’t found the gift in inbox, he/she may get the Valentine’s Day surprise in spam box.



Note: All those benefits mentioned above can only be attained on the homepage of the promotion plan for Valentine’s Day 2013.



About Moyea Software

Moyea Software is an award-winning and professional multimedia software provider, owning a professional development team who are always in pursuit of product excellence and providing a wide range of products as multimedia solutions for business and education as well as for daily life. Products include PPT to DVD Burner series, PPT to Video Converter series, PPT to PDF Converter and SWF Converter series.



Activity Page: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/promotion/ppt-to-video-valentine-deal/



Product Page: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/ppt-to-video/



Contact:

Steven Zhang

Email: contact@dvd-ppt-slideshow.com

Company Location: 2061 Nanhai Ave, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China

Website Address:http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/