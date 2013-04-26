Exceptional Collections of Astrological Gems and Rudrakshas from Barishh.com

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- The gems and jewelry industry contributes a signification proportion to the Indian economy. The contemporary jewelry trends are progressively considering the astrological feature of gems as part of their collection. Barissh.com, a subsidiary of Bellow Jewels introduces astrological gems with COD facility. It brings in a wide collection of astrological gems namely Pann, Mooonga, Manik, Pearl, Firoz, Opal, Neelam, Pukharaj, Sunela, and many more.



Barishh.com has been in the business of selling jewels and gems for approximately a decade. They offer jewels, gems, and rudrakshas that are pure. They deliver the products free of charge across all over India and 190+ countries abroad. The website was created with the intention of having a platform that concentrates on astrological gem stones and rudrakshas. Barish.com offers simple payment options through net banking, credit or debit card, cash pickup from home, and cash on delivery facility. After the order has been placed the website gives an update to its customer through an e-mail or SMS about the status of the order.



“We are masters of our field and we guarantee that no one knows gemstones better than we do!” says the owner of the website.



The website displays the images of these gemstones along with the price that varies as per the piece of jewelry chosen, such as a copper ring or pendant. It also provides information on the origin of the gemstone, the carat weight, color, and approximate dimension. Rudraksha is considered to be a wealthy source of devotional contentment and positive energy. Barishh.com is also selling rudrakshas in India with COD facility. It is a source for pure rudrakshas that is most reliable. Each piece of rudraksha jewelry sold by Barishh.com is made from best quality genuine rudarkhsas. This includes Gauri Shankar rudraksh, rudraksha malas, Ganesha rudraksha, rudraksha bracelets, and many more. All these are certified ensuring the customer the authenticity of the jewelry bought by them. Customers can also buy certified gems in ratti sizes from Barishh.com.



About Barishh.com

Barishh.com, based out in Haryana is a fully owned subsidiary of Bellow Jewels. Their products include astrological gemstones, rudrakshas, and unique gifts. It also allows people to purchase gems in ratti sizes. The company delivers products all over India and has also included COD facility to make payment easier for its customers.



