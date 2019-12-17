"Exceptional Personalization Comes to the Home Theater Seating Market"

Surrey, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- A new standard in style and comfort is now available to home theater owner's and commercial theater project managers, with Elite Home Theater Seating's fully customizable and personalize range of cinema chairs. Customers can use Elite's online custom theater chair builder to build their personalized cinema seating. This full- service customization allows you to add options such as piping, quilting from a variety of upholstery options available in over 120 colours.



Viewing great movies is a very personal experience and tailoring your home cinema aesthetic to create a sense of luxury that stands the test of time, is Elite Home Theater Seating's guiding philosophy.



Founder and CEO of Elite explained what the company is all about: "...the comfort you have when watching an incredible performance, is just as important as the sound or video quality of your home theater. At Elite, it's about more than just building a great home theater chair, it's about giving you the most luxurious experience possible."

A Discerning Market



This philosophy has been backed up by broad industry research. We are at the beginning of a revolution in consumer tastes, where customisation will become the norm. In a recent YouGov (UK) survey, a clear demographic trend emerged placing emphasis on personalization. Dubbed "personalizers" in a recent report from the UK research firm YouGov, the educated, affluent millennial demographic in particular are most likely to personalize. This also applies to furniture, where creativity and self-expression drive interest in customizing products.



And the trend is here to stay, with Deloitte finding that half of consumers are willing to wait longer for customized or personalized products. Elite HTS will continue to lead the market in customizable luxury home theater seating.



About Elite

Elite Home Theater Seating (Elite HTS) is an internationally recognized manufacturer of ultra-luxury home theater seating for residential and commercial projects. Founded over 15 years ago, custom seating supplied by Elite HTS furnish some of the most luxurious settings, from hotels and super yachts to private residences. Elite has progressed to running a state-of-the-art facility in Surrey, B.C. in Canada where it produces the highest quality cinema seating with an industry leading 20-year warranty.



