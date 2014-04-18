Exceptional Rise in Organized Retail to Boost Corrugated Boxes Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The Corrugated Box Industry in India is witnessing momentous growth on the back of the immense growth of the country in the retail sector. Within retail, the sectors such as food and grocery, apparel, electronics, e-commerce, fashion and lifestyle are emerging and thus creating ample opportunities for the corrugated box manufacturers in India. Supporting the factor, recently the announcement of Indian government with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in retail has created positive sentiments in the retail sector. Considering the above factors, the Indian corrugated box industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



The report “Corrugated Boxes Market Forecast to 2017”, provides a detailed research and lucid analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the Corrugated Box Industry in the country. The report covers study of global corrugated market with focused research on India’s corrugated box market along with its segments. Further, our research includes study of manufacturing process of the boxes along with the profound information regarding the machines and equipments used with the latest technological advances taking place in the industry.



In addition, the report also exhibits the emerging trends and drivers in country which are boosting the Corrugated Box industry in the country. Additionally, our research also includes analysis of major roadblocks of the corrugated box industry to help the client to have a better outlook towards the industry. Further the report provides a comprehensive view of regulatory environment relevant to the corrugated boxes to facilitate the client to gain a deeper insight into market scenario in the country.



Furthermore, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, we have also covered the product portfolio along with the strength and weakness of these players in the country. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM642.htm



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