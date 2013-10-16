Exceptional Shopify to Magento Migration Opportunities with Cart2Cart

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Cart2Cart - an automated shopping cart migration service declares a straightforward solution for Shopify to Magento migration with minimum efforts.



Striving to satisfy needs of e-merchants Cart2Cart Team has developed a number of revolutionary features that will make the process of data transfer even easier. Every new release goes with numerous unique improvements for store owners, who want to transfer the all data from one e-Commerce platform to another. One of the major advantages is that a service is absolutely automated. It means e-merchants don’t have to be tech savvy to perform a successful migration.



Distinguishing Major Priorities



Shopify and Magento are both powerful and robust shopping carts. These e-Commerce solutions have all basic features that are necessary for successful online store running. However, due to personal preferences and specific business requirements some e-merchants decide to migrate from Shopify to Magento.



Cart2Cart offers an opportunity to move all data effortlessly and flawlessly. The whole procedure takes only a few hours and 100% store uptime is guaranteed. The following data can be transferred to a Magento store:



- Products (attributes, images, variants).

- Customers (billing address, shipping address etc.).

- Orders and order statuses.

- Possibility to map currencies and languages



Additional Opportunities Expand Horizons



Cart2Cart provides a possibility to expand migration opportunities with the help of additional options, which include:

1. Create product variants based on combinations of their attributes values. Cart2Cart offers a possibility to transform simple products from Shopify store into configurable product variants on Magento store. Store owners will have an opportunity to specify stock level and SKU (or EAN, model etc.), separate quantities for each combination. Moreover, one of the main benefits is a possibility to add descriptions. For example change manufacturer, status, weight. As a result customers will be able to browse what he or she is exactly looking for.

2. Preserve order IDs on Magento store. This optional feature allows to match Shopify order IDs with those that will be displayed on Magento store. For example Shopify order #8 will be transferred as Magento order #8.

3. Clear current data on Magento store before migration. This option offers an opportunity to delete all data on Magento shop, in order to avoid inconveniences during migration process.



Make It Easier with Support Service Packages



It is common situation when e-merchant is busy and don’t have enough time to perform migration. In order to help these entrepreneurs, Cart2Cart has developed several Support Service Packages. Different conditions and prices enable to choose a package which will fully satisfy needs in customization assistance and support. Select one of them and Cart2Cart tech engineers will set up data migration.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated shopping cart migration service which provides a possibility to transfer all data from one e-Commerce platform to another briskly and easily. Over 4 years of experience and more than 11 000 successful migration led a service to a leading positions on a market.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@shopping-cart-migration.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com