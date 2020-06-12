Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Key Companies and Analysis Top Trends by 2029

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Overview



Growing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataract, diabetic retinopathy, refractive disorders, retinal disorders, and cataract is anticipated to drive excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market.



As per a report published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in the year 2013, number of people diagnosed with glaucoma was estimated to be approximately 64.3 million across the world. The number is likely to grow during the forecast period.



Such large number of people suffering from glaucoma is anticipated to fuel demand for excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market.



The upcoming reports provides comprehensive details about key factors driving the growth of the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market. It includes details of various segments and drivers likely to boost market in the tenure of forecast period (2019-2027). Further, factors which may restrain market growth is also discussed in the report.



Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Competitive Analysis



In the section of report, growth strategies undertaken by various companies operating in the global excimer and femtosecond is focused upon. Mergers and acquisitions is likely to influence the global market during the forecast period (2019-2027).



For instance, in 2010, Alcon Inc. acquired LenSx Lasers Inc. – a private company to develop femtosecond laser and received approval from the U.S. FDA.



Similarly, in 2013, Abbott acquired OptiMedica. The acquisition further aided expansion of Abbott Labs vision care into the femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery market.



Some of the key players operating in the global ophthalmic lasers market are Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Abbott Medical Optics Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Lumenis, and Topcon Corporation.



Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Key Trends



The section of report provides detailed information regarding key trends that are likely to boost growth of the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market during the forecast period (2019-2027). Growing prevalence of diabetes and growing geriatric population globally are some of the key factors driving demand for excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers.



Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Regional Analysis



In the regional section, the report focusses on key segments contributing maximum to the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market. It focuses on market size in five major regions, namely: Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.



In recent years, North America held prominent position in the global market due to growing healthcare expenditure in the U.S. and development of world-class healthcare infrastructure in the country. Further, growing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders is anticipated to underpin the demand of these products in the regions.



Registering aforementioned factors, the North America market is anticipated to hold significant share in the global market in coming years as well.



Lately, growing geriatric population in Europe has led to high number of cases of ophthalmic disorders. As a result, Europe market is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.



Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is projected to expand substantially in forthcoming years, owing to growing prevalence of cataract removal surgeries in developing economies such as India and Indonesia.



