Exciting Binary Options Education Opportunity Now Available for Crowdfunding on IndieGogo.com

Malmö, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- An exciting binary options education opportunity is in the works and is now available for crowdfunding on IndieGogo.com. This startup concept hopes to offer binary options traders with the right tools and education so that they can make money in this tricky industry.



This new crowdfunding opportunity was released on IndieGogo.com on September 22, 2013 and will continue through October 22, 2013. The goal for funding is $10,000.



Binary options are difficult to understand and most investors who have ventured into the industry find they lose more than they gain. As of right now the industry lacks expertise and training materials to help investors succeed in binary options. The industry itself is quite new -- about four years old -- and therefore there are limited strategies available to traders. The goal of this new educational tool is to teach traders how to use “end of day” trades rather than short-term or long-term binary trading methods. This expert end-of-day strategy includes a four-week training session at 30 minutes per lesson over the phone or through Skype.



“I have engrossed myself with the binary options industry for several years now. I understand how it works, the methods out there and I can show my students why these methods are obsolete compared to my own,” states founder Ziv Aviv. “Binary options are tricky and you can lose thousands of dollars using the wrong technique. My hope is to help traders learn the right methods so that they can make sound trading decisions that earn them money.”



Funders of this campaign have three contribution perk options. The first perk is a $250 contribution that includes a lesson about end-of-day trading and why it is more effective than short-term or 60-second trading. The second perk is a $500 contribution that offers a lesson on trading in Asian markets. The final perk is a $1,000 contribution. Contributors of the VIP Perk for $1,000 receive one-on-one training with founder and expert Ziv Aviv. Once the website and educational tool go live, customers will pay $10,000 for binary options training, but contributors who fund the $1,000 will receive this $10,000 education for free.



About Ziv Aviv

Ziv Aviv has an MBA in finance and considers binary options trading a hobby and a passion. He has been exclusively working in and trading in the binary options industry and understands what techniques yield a positive outcome and what techniques cause significant losses. You can learn more about Ziv Aviv’s training methods and education by visiting the crowdfunding page on IndieGogo.com.