Exciting New Book Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire.

Vallejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- On May 11th 1963, a North Hollywood Summer Camp opened the first two-day Renaissance Pleasure Faire & Ha’Penny Market, taking its cue from the days of Elizabethan England. While originally a fund raiser for a local radio station, nobody knew quite how popular the weekend event would become.



Now, as the event celebrates its 50th anniversary and hundreds of variations take place annually across the country, a beautiful new book has been released to showcase and celebrate everything it stands for.



‘The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire’ gives readers an exclusive chance to own a powerful piece of history.



Synopsis:



The Golden Anniversary Commemorative book is an exciting collection of stories, photographs and histories from fifty years of the of The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire set in a beautiful 12x12 coffee table book. Learn the history of the phenomenal event started by Phyllis and Ronald Patterson.



Often imitated, but never duplicated, the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire created a whole new form of art and entertainment which swept the country. Hundreds of stories, interviews and photographs grace the pages of this wonderful collector’s item.



As the author explains, the faire’s creators did more than just host a fun event.



“In creating the Faires, Ron & Phyllis inspired a “glorious monster” of art, history, freedom of expression, and a renewal of timeless traditions, nurturing its evolution for decades. Their passion, artfulness, and determination, are indeed legendary,” says Roxanne Dungereaux, who is a Renaissance Faire participant and has spent the past two decades chronicling its history.



Continuing, “The Faire had far reaching influence on pop-culture, fashion, art and theater. It helped shaped the counter-culture of the 1960’s and beyond.”



A special collector’s edition of the book is also available, boasting a CD of the best of the Music from the Faire and special clamshell cover.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I just finished drinking in the book, and I am weeping. It is a work of art, a masterpiece of loving care. You are such an extraordinary chronicler. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this. Thank you. I am so moved,” Said Molly B.



Another reader, Barbara S, was equally as impressed. She said that, “I wanted to let you know how breathtaking the book is - it's a work of art, really, and obviously a labor of love. It's such a magical experience to be able to open that book and immediately lose myself in decades' worth of happy memories, and to spend time with friends I haven't seen in years or may never see again.”



Both versions of the book are strictly limited in supplies, so interested parties are urged to order before it’s too late.



To find out more information, read excerpts and place an order, visit: http://www.rpf50book.com



About Roxanne Dungereaux

Roxanne Dungereaux is an award winning actress , costume designer and Renaissance Faire participant who spent the last twenty years documenting the history of the Original Renaissance Faire. This is a labor of love for the long time enthusiast, who felt that the incredible story of the Faire finally needed to be told. The Faire has had wide reaching influence on popular culture, fashion, hand crafts, performing arts and music. It is the birthplace of environmental improvisational theater, historical reenactment societies, and the craft movement of the 1960's. It has inspired thousands of similar events worldwide and has been host to over 10 million visitors.