Exciting New Children's Book Series Amara Para Global Friendship Which Challenges Ignorance and Stereotypes Released

Eccentric British author, H Aitoro launches three new children's books which celebrate diversity and global culture while challenging stereotypes and ignorance. The Global Friendship books are a collection of five books which are an A - Z guide of different countries and people of the world. The Global Friendship series teach children ages 3 – 7 about different countries, cultures, places and languages. The books are a great introduction for both children and parents to learn about places and cultures that they would not normally read about in popular English children's books or on English speaking children's programmes. The three books teach children about the following countries;



Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Nigeria, Oman,Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, Vietnam, Western Samoa, Yemen and Zambia.



Another two books will release this year ‘Global Friendship Volume 1 and 2 which will give children and parents the opportunity to learn about a further ten countries such as China, Brazil, Denmark, France, Ghana and more.



What I find fascinating about these books is the amount of information the author has been able to relay in them without overloading young readers with too much information. Children from all backgrounds can learn about different countries, cultures and languages while also learning about their own. I was surprised to see in Global Friendship Volume 5, in the section on Britain, the celebration of indigenous British culture. There are not only English speaking characters but also Welsh, Gaelige (Irish Gaelic) and Gaidhlig (Scottish Gaelic) speaking characters. The book even teaches basic phrases in all three Celtic languages! I didn’t know any Welsh, Irish or Scottish Gaelic but I do now. Also, I learnt things about Pakistan, Qatar, Mexico, Singapore, Nigeria that I would never have probably known even as an informed and well-read adult. Unlike, other books that claim to celebrate diversity and tend to focus on a particular cultural or ethnic group this book had including so many different people from around the world that one can say it is truly inclusive.



H Aitoro stated ‘I believe diversity is not just about celebrating certain groups of people but about celebrating everyone and including as many people as possible so that we all feel an important part of the global community’. These books are a great resource for teaching children about the world and exposing them at a young age to different cultures and languages.



