Exciting New Discount Bulk Prices Announced for GenF20 Plus

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- For anyone who uses GenF20 Plus or has been considering using GenF20 Plus , the manufacturer's announcement of new bulk discounts is pretty exciting. These savings can be as much as $200 and so you really should pay attention to how they can benefit you.



Small amounts have discounts too, with a 1 month supply now 82.99 which saves you $17, and a 2 month supply is now $159.99, which saves you $40.00. With the 3 months you are going to see even more savings. The regular prices was $299.99 and it is now $220.99 so you will save $79.00, and a 4 month supply was regularly $399.99 but it is now $287, so you save $112.00.



Wait, it gets better than this. A 5 month supply is now $349.99 and you save $150.00, while a 6 months supply is now $399.99 and you save $200. In addition to these significant savings there are some other perks on the site that you should really check out.



There are a number of HGH supplements on the market and it’s hard to know which products are good and which aren’t. If you want to know more about HGH products, the HGHhelp.info website is a great place to stop. At HGHhelp.info a great deal of time has gone into reviewing numerous HGH products on the market, and that’s extremely helpful for visitors.



These reviews help visitors learn about these different HGH products and this can help visitors decide what product they would like to try. The hghhelp.info site offers unbiased, in-depth, easy to understand break downs of the many products. Visitors can learn about the benefits and disadvantages of HGH supplements along with areas of your health that can benefit from HGH, including weight loss, muscle building, an increased libido, anti aging, and so much more.



The GenF20 Plus manufacturer claims their HGH Releaser is superior to others and it is the most complete HGH Releaser on the market. The new GenF20 Plus formula contains numerous nutrients such as L-Lysine, Colostrum, Alpha GPC , L-Glutamine, L-Glycine, L-Ornithine, L-Tyrosine, GTF, GABA, vitamins, minerals, deer velvet, pituitary powder, etc.



GenF20 Plus boosts your HGH production in the pituitary gland. HGH synthetic injections are much different than HGH supplement. Injections have serious health risks associated with them, are expensive, and are needed only by a small number with underlying disease and they require a doctor’s prescription. HGH supplements over the counter alternatives are safer, affordable, have minimal side effects, and contain no synthetic HGH. Go to http://www.hghhelp.info/hghsideeffects.php to find out more on the potential adverse effects of HGH therapy when using HGH injections.



There are numerous HGH Releasers on the market, but not all of these products are good and not all work as promised. Many of these products are based on hype with little truth. The GenF20 Plus manufacturer offers a superior HGH Releaser with complete transparency so you know exactly what you are getting. Now is a great time to take advantage of the bulk discounts on GenF20 Plus. To try Genf20 Plus for 60 days without risk go to HGHhelp



About HGHhelp.info

Since 2007 HGHhelp.info has been offering its readers the latest on all that deals with anti aging, health and fitness. The website has also been reviewing popular HGH supplements like HGH advanced, Provacyl, Genfx and Sytropin.



Contact Info:

PR Department

Email: admin@hghhelp.info

Website: http://hghhelp.info/

Youtube: Genf20 Plus Youtube Video

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/108491372017108069930/posts