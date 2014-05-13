Exciting New Motorhomes for Sale and How to Sell Your Motorhome in Time

Bretby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- As the popularity of UK motorhomes continues to rise year on year, leading manufacturers of motorhome base models announce new versions this year. Derbyshire’s Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd aims to help motorhome enthusiasts sell their motorhomes in time for the launch of these exciting new vehicles.



UK motorhomes are built using a small array of commercial van models and this year, Peugeot launched its new Boxer and Citroen it’s all-new Relay. But the model on which circa 90 per cent of UK motorhomes is based on has been revealed this month.



Fiat’s all-new Ducato is an attractive model that is sure to appeal to most motorhome enthusiasts. It also boasts an impressive offering of engines that provide adequate power, economy and emissions for mile after mile of motorhome adventures. With the base model using Fiat’s 2.3litre engine, it achieves 44.1mpg from this 110bhp engine. The 130 and 150bhp versions deliver 45.6mpg with C02 emissions of just 164g/km when fitted with Fiat’s Start&Stop engine feature. The top-of-the-line 180bhp, 3litre version returns up to 36.7mpg.



With this impressive combination of new van models set to further vitalise the dynamic motorhome market place, Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd are positioning themselves as the ‘go to’ organisation that motorhome enthusiasts can trust to sell their motorhomes fast and for the very best prices in time for the new models hitting the UK market.



Shane Malpass of Caravan and Motorhome Sales commented on the launch of the new van models; “This exciting news is testament to the fact that the UK motorhome market place is continuing to pick up pace. With more and more motorhome-friendly campsite opening, no doubt we will see a lot more converted Ducato’s, Relays and Boxers over the coming months”.



With a good number of years experience in the buying and selling of used motorhomes and with a selection of quality used motorhomes for sale, motorhome enthusiasts wishing to sell their motorhomes in time for the launch of the new models should visit www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk.



Contact

Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd

Bretby Hollow

Bretby

Burton upon Trent

DE11 0UE

UK



Tel: 07879816463

Email: sales@caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk

Web: www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk