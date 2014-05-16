Exciting Pasta Making Classes by LoveJoy Food Now in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- There is nobody in Italy, who does not like pasta, the staple food of traditional Italian cuisine and the pride of Italy.Pasta tastes good if eaten fresh, and LoveJoy Food is now offering exciting pasta making classes in London, where even student’s who don’t have any experience in the kitchen, let alone with Italian food, can learn to make pasta easily without any trouble.



Pasta is a versatile food item, and comes in large varieties. LoveJoy Food is organizing fresh gourmet pasta lessons in London , for teaching amateur foodies and professionals the art of pasta making. Based on simple ideas, the students are taught how to make delicious pasta from the scratch, using flour and eggs.



The highlight of the LoveJoy Food pasta making class is that the students are not only taught how to make pasta’s, but are taken to the local market in the morning to buy the ingredients required under the expert guidance of a guide, who will explain how to pick top-quality ingredients.



Making the dough for the pasta is really challenging as the dough has to be really soft, elastic and of perfect consistency. At LoveJoy Food pasta making classes, students can learn to make pasta’s the modern way using kitchen hand machine, or can enjoy the thrilling experience of learning to make pasta’s by mixing, stirring and rolling the dough by traditional rolling pin.



The classes are hands-on and all participants will mix the eggs and flour and prepare the dishes. LoveJoy pasta making lessons agenda also includes trying to form tagliatelle (long paper-thin stripes), cylindrical noodles accompanied by white truffle sauce and tortilla (hat-shaped filled pasta).



The LoveJoy Food pasta making class does not end with just learning to make the pasta’s, but the students also get the opportunity to savor their own creations, accompanied by hand-made Italian breads, Parma hams and Balsamic vinegar.



Joining LoveJoy Food pasta classes is a healthier alternative than eating store bought pasta which is not fresh and is made from unknown ingredients. Students joining the class can also get friends and family to join this wonderful cooking experience. Such students will get a better price and can enjoy the all-encompassing harmony of Italian cuisine in a warm and bonding atmosphere.



So, Students who are interested in these classes, if you have the patience and a clean apron, join the LoveJoy Food pasta making classes and learn the art of making delicious varieties of pasta’s, no matter whether you are a beginner or an expert wishing to improve one’s skill.



About LoveJoy Food

LoveJoy food is a branch of a culinary travel planner company, focusing on gourmet tours in Italy since 2009. The company organizes private culinary events in London using Parmesan cheese, Balsamic vinegar and Parma ham productions. The company also organizes various cooking classes, conducted by experienced chefs.



Contact:

LoveJoy Food Ltd

177 Blossom Street

London – E1 87y

Telephone 020 7453 4521

http://www.lovejoyfood.com/