Exciting Prospects for Life Science Recruitment Agencies in 2021

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- As the Pfizer & BioNTech coronavirus vaccine got the go-ahead from the FDA and the American population begins to become immunized, we hope that 2021 will bring a welcomed sigh of relief as the world can begin to return to normal. This wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and hard work of those in medical careers, who have been able to produce a layer of defense against the virus. After a tumultuous year, 2021 will provide fantastic new career prospects for promising individuals in search of clinical jobs.



Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific operates in over 12 office locations across the world to ensure individual recruiting solutions are resolved for applicants and clients. To navigate the recruiting process and generate optimum outcomes for all involved, the team has established a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals. The organization has great confidence in an international recruitment perspective and embrace a recruitment beyond borders mentality which is exemplified through its team of 750 consultants as part of its international network. From east to west, EPM Scientific delivers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting options in New York, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, and San Francisco. Types of consultant specialization include; clinical development, medical communications careers, engineering careers, and biometrics jobs. As a result of the constraints imposed by the pandemic, the firm has committed to training its consultants in the best-in-class recruiting technologies to allow for swift and successful hiring solutions using remote onboarding practices. In terms of the life sciences industry, the new year promises to bring new and exciting opportunities to ambitious individuals.



EPM Scientific is part of the Phaidon International Group, making them the chosen recruiting partner 71 world-leading firms. To ensure that every hiring choice is the correct one, EPM Scientific works continuously to provide industry insights, dynamics, and risk analyses. The dedicated advisors of the business work relentlessly to deliver customized recruiting options and effective outcomes for both clients and applicants. Further to this, the firm delivers professional services that are unparalleled by any other US-based medical affairs recruiters.



There are a myriad of positions available at present via EPM Scientific, including: Medical Director, Senior Specialist [Regulatory Submissions Management, Senior CTM, Medical Editor, Method Development Scientist, Account Supervisor, Associate Director Global HEOR – Rare Diseases, and many more. If you're looking to progress your clinical career or to acquire new talent for your business, contact the EPM Scientific team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.