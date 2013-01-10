Exclaimit Offers the Best Guide for Microsoft Word 2013

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Lets face it, these days everyone is constantly dealing with changing trends, updated versions and newer offerings of software packages. Word 2013 is the latest of software offerings in the long line of Office programs from Microsoft. Regrettably, most panic when the latest versions of these software packages are released into the market place. Fear not; exclaim! has a Microsoft Word 2013 learning guide. Exclaim!, a Toronto-based marketing, print and web company,has come up with a visual step-by-step reference guide that will help individuals and organizations understand Microsoft Word 2013 for the better.



The first thought is – “Why use exclaim!?” Established in 2004, exclaim! Is a hard-working,creative marketing agency driven to provide marketing, print and web solutions that change attitudes, provoke action and improve the lives and businesses of its stakeholders. The company understands that every client is unique and requires a customized approach to their creative and learning needs. Exclaim! continually strives for effective creative solutions for each and every client, service or product. "It's simple! We are here to deliver a quality product at a reasonable price! We truly love what we do and whether it’s a marketing, print or web project, we’d love to show you what we are capable of creating!" says Alex S, owner and friendly zoo-keeper of exclaim!



Exclaim! has created a value-added service, offering its own series of step-by-step reference guides to some of today’s most popular software packages. Microsoft Word 2013 is the first of many guides being launched today. This Word 2013 reference guide is now available for free on the Exclaim! Website and includes step-by-step instructions and descriptive explanations on important things like Word’s main screen layout, formatting the document, importing of photos and much more.



Download a free copy of the Microsoft Word 2013 step-by-step reference guide by visiting http://www.exclaimit.ca/