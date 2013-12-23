Exclusive and Easy to Erect Tents from Royal Tents

Jodhpur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Various types of tents in attractive and traditional Indian designs and bright colors are supplied by Royal Tents. All tents are manufactured by the company using excellent quality material and are easy to put up and erect. Customized tents that have exclusive prints, logos and embroidery are also manufactured and supplied according to the needs of customers.



Talking about the various types of tents available to customers, a senior executive from Royal Tents stated, "Garden tents, wedding tents, party tents, Indian tents, handmade tents, event tents, exclusive tents, Mughal tents, royal Maharaja tents, Swiss cottage tents, lily pond tents, bhurj tents, beach tents, relief tents and canopy are some of the styles of tents available for customers to choose from.”



Effective customer support service is provided to ensure all queries and issues of buyers are handled in a prompt and efficient manner. After sales service is also extended in order to deal with any issues that may arise after a tent has been bought by the customer. Lanterns, royal seating, royal table as well as other accessories to decorate tents are also supplied.



Speaking about the tools provided on purchase of tents, a senior official from Royal Tents commented, "Each tent purchased is supplied with a proper pitching plan, accessories that include flooring, wooden poles, ropes to tie and wooden or iron pickets that help in setting up the tent in an easy and convenient manner.”



Exclusive tents that are made from 100% cotton are supplied by Royal Tents and all tents are designed to provide the highest level of comfort. Payments for tents purchased can be made using MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover as well as PayPal.



About Royal Tents

Royal Tents is a leading supplier of high quality tents that are crafted with attractive motifs and designs and are offered in a range of colors. Closed tents as well as open tents and tents with comfortable interiors can be chosen from a wide range according to the needs of the buyer. Pavilion tents that are easy to set up are also provided and all tents can be customized according to the requirements of customers.



Contact Information:



Royal Tents

Bagar Chowk, Nagori Gate

Jodhpur - 342 001, Rajasthan (India)

Tel : +(91)-9413329270

Tel : +(91)-9413660818

Fax : +(91)-1166173787

Email : royaltents@fastmail.co.in