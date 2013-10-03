Exclusive and Luxurious Properties from Millionaire Realty

New Delhi, Delhi -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Millionaire Realty is one of the country’s most reputable and leading real estate companies. The company is proud to present its large scale properties such as Country Homes, Farm Houses, Beach Homes, Island Properties, Kothis and Plots in Posh locations, Commercial Properties, Hill station Properties, Luxury Villas, etc. in India for the purpose of buying and selling. The company deals with exclusive properties wherein each and every property that is bought or sold by the client is first verified by their own team of experts from different fields such as marketing, real estate, legal and engineering.



The property is presented to the clients only after proper verification is done with regards to title, disputes, approvals, track record of the sellers and their reputation, etc. Those who are looking for smart homes, villas or any kind of luxurious property, this is the best place to begin their search. They offer homes with the latest conveniences, traditional estates with modern amenities; Green properties that are eco friendly, homes with complete security and alarm systems, etc. and many more. The clients are offered strategic plans to budget and execute their real estate projects according to timelines.



The team of experienced real estate professionals and supporting staff in this company offers dedicated services to their clients. Their consultative service platform sets them apart from the traditional brokerage firms since they work towards their clients’ successes while they treat the same as their own success. The advantages of doing business with Millionaire Realty is that they are authorized channel partners of the topmost developers in the country such as Tata, DLF, Sobha, etc; they provide guidance about projects and developers and do a pre-qualification before selling; they do not accept brokerage from buyers; they do a prequalification of the properties; and their prices are cheaper than the developers’ or sellers’ price.



To know more about luxury property types or to buy or sell visit website www.millionaire-realty.com



About http://www.millionaire-realty.com

Millionaire Realty, www.millionaire-realty.com based at New Delhi, India is one of the leading real estate companies that deals with buying and selling of luxurious and premium properties in the country. They deal with properties like bungalows, vacation properties, country homes, farm houses, high end luxury apartments, villas, etc. in India. The company deals with exclusive properties only.



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For Media Contact

Millionaire Realty

Address: 508A, South Extension Plaza Tower,

Masjid Moth, South Extension-2,

New Delhi-110049

Phone: +91-9818491122

http://www.millionaire-realty.com/