Exclusive Estates Marbella S.L Finds Excellent Value Property in Marbella Spain Region

Marbella, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- Property buyers from around the world are turning to Exclusive Estates Marbella S.L to take advantage of the unprecedented market prices and beauty of the Marbella Region of Spain. Exclusive Estates Marbella S.L. has over 15 years of experience selling select properties on the Costa del Sol, and offers clients an unrivalled level of service and professionalism.



From scenic beauty and old-world historic charm to cosmopolitan nightlife, shopping, dining and a wealth of activities, the Marbella region attracts thousands of people from around the world. With recent economic events, international property investors are looking to find an ideal property in the beautiful area where their dollars will go much farther. Through their exclusive network of Marbella estate agents, Exclusive Marbella Managing Directors Danny Hull and Tracey Mcleod along with their staff have access to some of the most select Marbella property in the region. “From apartments in La Trinidad, to Marbella villas in Sierra Blanca and luxury penthouses in Puerto Banus and more, we’ve been helping clients navigate the real estate market in the region with great success,” said Danny Hull.



Exclusive Estates Marbella S.L has assisted hundreds of clients in finding their ideal purchase and helping them through all negotiations. They have even introduced clients to highly qualified and reputable fluent English-speaking lawyers to help them take care of all the necessary paperwork. This process ensures that the legal guarantees for the purchase of the property are provided, Spanish legal requirements are met, and the property is free of charges or debt.



Their clients cover the full spectrum of the property market, from sun-loving retired couples to investors who purchase for rental income or resell for a profit. “No matter the client or their needs, our goal is to act as the strength behind their property investment by providing the highest quality advice and service that is possible in order to make their property transaction run smoothly,” said Tracy Mcleod.



Exclusive Marbella’s new user-friendly website allows users to access their extensive range of luxury Marbella properties as well as find general information on the area. For more information, please visit http://www.exclusive-marbella.com/



About Exclusive Estates Marbella S.L.

The full-service real estate agency facilitates resales and rentals in the Marbella Region of Spain. With more than 15 years of experience selling properties on the Costa del Sol, the Elviria-based agency has access to some of the most select apartments, villas, luxury penthouses and much more in the region. The agency has helped international clients find the ideal property, navigate negotiations and find highly experienced and reputable lawyers who speak their language to handle the paperwork and meet all Spanish legal requirements.