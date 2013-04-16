Exclusive! Mike Pickens, Son of Billionaire T. Boone Pickens, Shares His Story of How He Survives Each Day After 40 Years of Drug and Alcohol Addiction

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Mike Pickens, son of billionaire T. Boone Pickens, will appear on Divorce Rescue Radio Talk Show on Sunday, April 14, 2013, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. CST to share his story of how he survived 40 years of heroin and alcohol. The Divorce Rescue Radio and USTREAM Show (www.DivorceRescue.com) (1) can be heard in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas on local radio station 100.7 FM “The Word” KWRD Christian Talk Radio or (2) can be heard worldwide on any computer or mobile phone on iHeartRadiotradio.com http://www.iheart.com/live/The-Word-1007-FM-6059/ or (3) can be watched via live streaming media on USTREAM.tv.



Mike Pickens talks about the spiritual and emotional battle of 40 years of addiction. He details this struggle with the publication of stories about his life and his family found in the portion of his blog, entitled “5 Days in Connecticut”



“I was clinically depressed at age 10. I began drinking beer and whiskey when I was 12 - by the time I was 17 I was a drug addict and an alcoholic smoking pot every day before and after school, eating my mother's valium and darvon and snorting cocaine and tripping on LSD. I drank until drunk 5 nites of every week of my life. I lived this way for 40 years - by the time my life imploded I had been physically addicted to Benzodiazepines and Opiates for 10 years. I was dead.”



The struggle with drugs has been one for the entire family. On January 29, 2013, Thomas “Ty” Pickens, IV, the grandson of T. Boone Pickens died at the age of 21. On February 1, 2013, NBCDFW.com reported that “[a]t least one witness told investigators that Pickens, a student at Texas Christian University, took the prescription Xanax and later injected heroin in the hours before he died.”



Mike’s goal, even before Ty’s death, was to focus on America’s chronic drug addiction problem.



Not sharing in Mike’s desire to use his own experience to help others, T. Boone Pickens, Mike’s brother, sister and stepsister “anonymously” sued Mike Pickens in Dallas County Court in February, trying to prevent him from sharing stories about the family and addictions in his blog “5 Days in Connecticut.” On March 29, Mike’s attorney, Collin D. Porterfield, moved to dismiss the lawsuit, demanded damages disclosed the identities of the plaintiffs. He argues that Mike’s posts are free speech protected by the First Amendment.



Use and abuse of illicit drugs like heroin and cocaine cost the American public about $181 billion every year. Annual alcohol abuse costs come to about $235 billion. Statistics show that one out of ten Americans struggles with dependence on drugs, most being highly dependent on alcohol. Substance abuse destroys the familial fabric of our society, and the destructiveness of parents’ substance abuse implodes family relationships and puts them in peril.



Divorce Rescue is a live radio talk show dedicated to preventing divorce and rebuilding America by helping broken families, one family at a time. Join Bob Widner, Deanne Moore and Pastor Gary Simons on “Divorce Rescue” www.DivorceRescue.com on Sundays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. by clicking on the local radio button (100.7 The Word FM), or by clicking on the iHeartRadio button to access the radio show worldwide on every computer and mobile phone through the iHeartRadio Network. You can also click on the USTREAM.tv image on the Divorce Rescue webpage to watch the show as it streams live anywhere in the world.



Robert Widner, a Dallas Divorce Lawyer is founder of the Widner Family Law Group, P.L.LC., www.WidnerFamilyLaw.com has been the innovator of the no retainer, flat monthly fee in family law cases to eliminate surprise bills for over 300 clients, and his co-host, Deanne Moore, actor, singer, spokesman and television personality will discuss the tough issues in high conflict divorces. Co-Host Pastor Gary Simons is minister of www.HighPointChurch.com, one of the fastest growing churches in the U.S. with over 4000 members and located in Arlington, Texas.



Divorce is one of the most serious forces for family destruction, and therefore one of the greatest threats to civil order and freedom itself. The emotional health of a divorced family depends on the willingness of the parents to restructure their own relationship – from an unhealthy “intimacy” – to a “working alliance.” The radio talk show is also about spiritual restoration.



1 Peter 5:10 states “And the God of grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.



Please tune in, call in at 1-800-949-5973, log in and participate in this important discussion about drug abuse and how it destroys families.



READ ABOUT: Mike Pickens on his blog http://michaelpickens.blogspot.com/

Contact Collin Porterfield: 214-837-6532 or by email at Collin@porterfieldlegal.com

Widner Family Law Group: www.WidnerFamilylaw.com

Divorce Rescue Radio: www.DivorceRescue.com

Divorce Rescue Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DivorceRescue

LISTEN OR WATCH LIVE: http://www.divorcerescue.com/



For Widner Family Law inquiries:

Public Relationship for Divorce Rescue

Phone 972-623-8800

CFears@WidnerFamilyLaw.com



For PR Inquiries for Divorce Rescue:

Denita Lacking-Quinn

Phone: 469-426-1148

info@achievepr.net