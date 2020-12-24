Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The Global Battlefield Management Systems Market is projected to reach a value of USD 21.79 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research. The next-generation machinery and information technology pertaining to surveillance, cybersecurity, and data warfare have been requisite for most leading defence powers and intelligence bodies due to its higher capabilities of battlefield awareness and decision advantages. The market is expected to remain highly competitive and fragmented during the forecast period, owing to a large number of small and medium start-ups and large conglomerates.



Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.



Market Drivers



The application includes computing system, navigation & imaging system, surveillance & reconnaissance, intelligence & data warfare, communication & networking system, and others. The computing system will hold a high market share during the forecast period. The computer hardware sector is expected to witness high growth in market share, owing to its high military-grade performance and efficiency. The market is yet to adopt to Artificial Intelligence (AI), but it is projected to grow at a considerably high CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computing System

Navigation & Imaging System

Communication & Networking System

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computer Hardware Devices

Computer Software

Display Devices

Imaging Devices

Night Vision Devices

Tracking Devices

Wired Communication Devices

Wireless Communication Devices

Identification Friend or Foe (IFF)

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Internet of Things

Wearable Devices

Others



Regional Analysis



The regional market for battlefield management systems in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growing CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The region led by the countries, China, India, Japan, North Korea, and South Korea, has faced high demand for battle and defence goods due to the high allotment of the budget for defence mechanisms by these countries' governments.



Regions Covered in the Battlefield Management Systems Market:



- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)



- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)



- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)



- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)



- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Market Size – USD 14.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher usage of Artificial Intelligence in defense intelligence agencies



