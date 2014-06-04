Exclusive Salon Reception Desks & Furniture Available at ModernOfficeFurniture.com

Eden Prairie, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The number of salons is increasing across the U.S. as hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, and fitness salons open new locations. The office furniture they select creates an important first impression. In particular, the salon reception desk is the focal point of the salon reception area. The reception desk should be considered as an investment instead of an expense.



Modern Office is one of the leading online retailers of high quality office furniture of all kinds, offering free shipping for any customer located in the 48 contiguous states no matter the size of the order.



Quality is an important consideration in office furniture. Low quality furniture costs less, but its life is very short. Some buyers purchase the cheapest office furniture they can find at superstores and warehouse clubs only to regret their decision months later. High-end furniture is long-lasting, but it is extremely expensive and is usually only within the budgets of large institutions and government offices. In contrast, Modern Office offers the best value for the dollar in high quality office furniture at discount prices.



The salon reception area must look impressive. Modern Office offers over 70 different salon reception area furniture pieces at ModernOfficeFurniture.com. Many of the reception desks can be customized in terms of size, configuration, and color, which results in infinite possibilities for a unique look. Modern Office also stocks about 40 different reception desks for immediate shipment for those who need to furnish their salon within just days.



Other salon and office furniture items offered by Modern Office in its online store include guest chairs and reception seating, ergonomic chairs, desks, conference tables, chair mats, display cases for salon products, stools for stylists and technicians, mobile files for supplies, magazine racks, computer desks, computer furniture, and much more.



The collection of chairs and various seating offered by Modern Office's online store is well-known for its high durability and variety of styles and colors. Many of the reception seating groups are available in custom upholstery and wood finishes for hundreds of different color combinations.



About ModernOfficeFurniture

ModernOfficeFurniture.com is an exclusive online store that provides high quality office furniture such as office chairs, conference tables and lecterns sold at affordable prices. Modern Office is one of the leading online retailers of office furniture offering free shipping for any customer located in the 48 contiguous states no matter the size of the order.



For more information please visit" http://www.modernofficefurniture.com/



Media Contact:

Reed Swensen

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

1-800-443-5117

customersvc@modernofficefurniture.com