Exclusive Swiss Property for Sale at Mark Warner Property

Mark Warner Property has introduced it's latest range of properties in Switzerland and is offering a range of houses, apartments, chalets, penthouses, etc. under Swiss property for Sale in the Valais, Verbier and Val D'Anniviers - the regions in Switzerland.



All the properties are listed on their official website with complete details. The popularity of ski property in Switzerland seems to be increasing every year as the country is blessed with some of the most beautiful terrain and thrilling skiing one will find anywhere in Europe.



Some of the popular Ski properties in Switzerland offered by Mark Warner Property includes:



Grimentz – Le Hameau Des Aires: This Grimentz Property of just 4 Swiss chalets is situated at the entrance to the village and benefits from terrific views back down the valley and a very sunny aspect.



Grimentz – Les Chalets d'Adelaide: Les Chalets d'Adélaïde project is a brand new development of just 13 luxury chalets and 9 apartments. Designed by local architects, the chalets and apartments make extensive use of local wood and stone while maintaining a modern and contemporary feel.



The resort will also include a boutique hotel allowing for concierge-style facilities and services for property owners.



Apart from offering properties in Switzerland, Mark Warner Property also offers a range of houses, apartments, chalets and penthouses for sale in the Ski Amade, Tyrol and Salzburgerland, regions of Austria.



Various properties in Austria are ready for sale which include property in Zell am See, chalets in Bad Gastein, property in maria alm and many others. The property market in Austria is exceptionally robust and prices rose by 3.1% in 2011 despite the troubles elsewhere in the Eurozone.



