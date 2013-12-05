Exclusive Visas Offers Investment Opportunity That Helps Foreign Nationals Get a Green Card in the US

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- A new passive investment opportunity called EB-5 Visa Investor Program is catching the attention of foreign nationals because it provides a way for them to attain US residency. This Visa EB-5 investment is being offered by Exclusive Visas, a company that houses consultants and specialists that guide their investors to becoming permanent residents of the US.



For foreign families dreaming of living in America, they can finally make this aspiration a reality with the help of Exclusive Visas. They can be guided by a team of professionals through the complicated process of completing the requirements for application to become permanent US citizens. The EB-5 Visa de Inversionista Program is seen as another option to aid foreign nationals with the entire process from start to finish. The EB-5 Visa investment program eliminates the need to own, manage or buy a business just to gain a Green Card.



The inversiones Visa program offered by Exclusive Visas is a passive investment opportunity for individuals as well as existing business enterprise wanting to raise capital in order to become an approved USCIS EB-5 Regional Center. Exclusive Visas has a team of consultants which includes immigration attorneys, certified public accountants (CPA), financial experts as well as former government officials with exclusive knowledge and experience on how to handle processing of Visa to the US and other immigration procedures. The team provides comprehensive services which include assessing one’s business plan, financial forecasts, investor relocation assistance, handling all legal aspects and monitoring their client’s deposits.



The US citizenship application process is an expensive, complicated, long process. The fees can be daunting and even after all the hard work, there’s still no assurance that the application will be granted. However, with the help and guidance of Exclusive Visas consultants, chances for approval of each application become significantly high.