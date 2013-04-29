Exclusive Wedding Transportation from Gold Star Limousine Services

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Exclusive limousine service adds to the style and ceremony of weddings. Gold Star Limousine Services proudly provides Long Island and the tri-state area with full-service wedding transportation. Clients can select a limousine from a fleet of exclusive vehicles.



Choose from models like the classic 1939 Cadillac Limousine or the 1954 Rolls Royce Limousine 4 Pass. There are other models such as the: Lincoln Stretch Limousine, Chrysler 300 Limousine with jet door, Lincoln Navigator with jet door and the Cadillac Escalade Stretch Limousine. The fleet of limousines is new and continually upgraded to provide clients a wide selection.



Wedding packages include premium service and transport. Clients receive approximately three hours and 15 minutes of service. Bride and groom are provided complimentary champagne, ice and soda. There is also a fully stocked bar. Drivers are dressed in tuxedos and are dedicated to providing exceptional service to couples on their wedding day. Bridal horns and balloon launches are available if needed.



Gold Star Limousine Services specializes in providing transport for corporate clients, airports, weddings, Atlantic City casinos and nights on the town among other special events. Personalized service and attention to detail have earned Gold Star Limousine Services a reputation for excellence. No other Long Island wedding limousine company can match the quality of service or is as cost-effective.



Competitive pricing is guaranteed and competitors’ prices will be matched or beaten. Staff members and limousine drivers follow through on promises thereby providing clients peace of mind during events. Gold Star Limousine Services is committed to providing the highest quality transportation and surpassing other Long Island wedding limousine company. The company is highly praised by exclusive Long Island catering halls.



For additional information on wedding transportation from Gold Star Limousine Services please phone (631) 661-7777. Detailed information can also be found online at www.lilimos.com. Reservations for limousine services are accepted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



