Exclusive Zenni Optical Discount Code from Coupon Code Spy

Florida City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- In an economic downturn, consumers are understandably more discerning about how they spend their money and what they choose to buy. Oftentimes, people still aspire to buy the very best brands available but will opt for something cheaper to save money. When these top brands offer discount codes however, they become competitive and see a huge boost in sales. Coupon Code Spy keeps its eye out for these limited release codes and publishes them so a wider audience can take advantage of them. Their latest section is for the provision of the latest Zenni Optical Discount Code to help save shoppers money on designer glasses.



To get a Zenni Optical discount with Coupon Code Spy, all users have to do is visit the site and click on the Zenni Optical section, which has special offers including free lens cases, free shipping, or order prescription glasses starting under seven dollars.



The new section could not have come at a better time, as Zenni is currently running a sale until September 30th for which all their coupon codes remain valid. As well as the significant discounts, the company is throwing in anti-scratch coating, UV protective lenses, a case and microfiber cleaning cloth. When combined with a discount code from Coupon Code Spy, these prices are simply too good to pass up.



A spokesperson for Coupon Code Spy explained, “Zenni’s summer sale offers some insane deals on designer frames for glasses and shades when combined with our exclusive discount code. Our site maintains a continuously updated list of the most recent and most popular working codes to guarantee savings. We research these codes for all manner of companies by subscribing to mailing lists, trawling the web and hunting down their advertisements to make sure any offer is open to our users. Shoppers should act fast, as the summer sale won’t last for much longer and these great deals will disappear.”



About Coupon Code Spy

Coupon Code Spy offers the latest coupon, promo, and discount codes for a wide array of online merchants. Shoppers looking to find special offers, discounts and coupons regularly visit the site to catch their latest updates across a wide range of brands and items, making the site a bargain hunter’s dream come true. For more information, please visit: http://www.CouponCodeSpy.com/