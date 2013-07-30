ExecuQuest Corp. Offering Recruiter Training at Colorado Talent Recruitment Network Event August 21

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- ExecuQuest Corp. will be offering recruiter training at the Colorado Talent Recruitment Network conference on August 21. The 4th Annual PowerBoost Conference will be held in Denver, Colorado, and is Colorado's largest recruiting conference.



Conni LaDouceur, Founder and Chief Sourcing Strategist for ExecuQuest Corp., will be offering her secret "formula for sourcing success" at the conference. She'll be teaching her own unique insights and proven strategies for quality-first talent recruiting, utilizing original phone research and sourcing methods.



Her strategies will enable any recruiting team to find the most qualified talent available, not simply the most available. Studies show that between 34 and 82 percent of candidates are unidentifiable via the web alone. Recruiters and sourcers who rely on LinkedIn alone are therefore missing out on a great deal of their potential candidates, including the individuals who may end up as being the best fit.



This seminar will enable any organization to improve their ROI with talent sourcing and recruiting, while finding superior candidates, reeling in passive talent, obtaining competitive intelligence, diminish information overload, and much more.



ExecuQuest Corp. contributes to a variety of recruiter and search team training events and conferences throughout the year.



In addition to the Colorado Talent Recruitment Network event in August, EQC will also be participating in the AOEP Recruiters' Best Practices Summit in Boston on September 17, Recruiting Trends in Las Vegas from October 23 to 25, the GSC SHRM Annual Conference & Expo in Atlantic City on October 29, and RecruitBaltimore in Baltimore on November 7.



Current registration prices for the Colorado Talent Recruitment Network 4th Annual PowerBoost Conference are $195, and may be discounted for groups of five or more. Admission includes breakfast and lunch, and the attendees may receive 6.25 General Credits from the HRCI.



Visit CTRN.Org to learn more about the Colorado Talent Recruitment Network, and to register for the conference.



To learn more about ExecuQuest Corp., their recruiter training services and their proven strategies including original telephone research, visit EQCAdvisors.com.



About ExecuQuest Corp

1ExecuQuest Corp. utilizes a proven development process centered on original telephone research. EQC provides clients with high-impact market research, accurate candidate identification of the most qualified candidates, competitive intelligence, and results with integrity. Chief Sourcing Strategist Conni LaDouceur founded ExecuQuest Corp. in 1985 and her results-driven strategies and continued passion have helped the company become a successful industry leader. For more information, visit ExecuQuest Corp. online at EQCAdvisors.com, or call Conni and her team directly at 410-667-8400.