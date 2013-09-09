ExecuQuest Recruitment Training Seminar in Boston at Recruiters Best Practices Summit on September 17

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- ExecuQuest Founder and Chief Sourcing Strategist Conni LaDouceur will be providing a special recruiter training seminar at the Association of Employment Professionals (AOEP) Recruiters Best Practices Summit and Excellence in Employment Awards and conference on September 17 in Boston.



Conni and ExecuQuest Corp. will close out the day's events with her Crack the Code: Top Talent Not on the Web session on recruiter training. Boston recruiters and HR professionals, along with others around the region, are encouraged to attend and begin unlocking the secrets to greatly improved recruiting and sourcing results.



This is a can't miss opportunity to learn directly from Conni of EQC and her innovative, industry-leading tactics, designed to deliver the most qualified candidates for even hard to fill positions, as opposed to merely the most readily available. Both beginners and experienced recruiters will benefit from her proven and results-driven strategies.



The Crack the Code seminar will deliver attendees many different important ideas and techniques for more effective recruiter and sourcing training. Boston professionals will learn her phone sourcing techniques firsthand, will have the opportunity to see interactive telephone training, ask questions and participate in problem solving on current challenges.



Research shows that between 34 and 82 percent of talent is not identifiable via the web alone. That means recruiters and sourcers who rely solely on LinkedIn or other online avenues are missing out a huge portion of the potential candidates, including passive candidates, and those who may be the most qualified for the position.



The goal is to work smarter, not harder, and in the process become known as the Deliverer of Results within any company or organization.



The Recruiters Best Practices Summit and Excellence in Employment Awards will be held on September 17, 2013, at the LaCava Center of Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. The conference will begin at 7:30am and continue through 3pm. Registration is $95 in advance, and $120 at the door.



For more information on the event and the Association of Employment Professionals, visit AOEP.com. For more information on ExecuQuest Corp. and their industry leading recruiting strategies, or to see additional training conferences they will be attending, visit EQCAdvisors.com or call 410.667.8400.



About ExecuQuest Corp.

ExecuQuest Corp. delivers the most qualified talent, not the most available talent, via on-target original telephone research and online results. EQC provides corporate and agency clients with high-impact research, accurate talent identification, competitive intelligence and ready-to-hire candidates for all industries, functions, individual contributor to executive levels, worldwide. Chief Sourcing Strategist Conni LaDouceur founded ExecuQuest Corp in 1985 and her proven strategies and continued passion has led to redefine and excel in the recruitment research industry. For more information, visit ExecuQuest Corp. online at www.EQCAdvisors.com, or call Conni and her team directly at 410-667-8400.